The Government Of Canada Has Issued Travel Warnings For These 5 Countries
While Canada has decided not to renew its COVID-19 restrictions for international travel, that doesn't mean Canadians can simply up and go wherever they want. The Government of Canada has issued a number of travel warnings for many global destinations.
The feds are still urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Russia and Ukraine due to the ongoing war. However, Canadians are also being told to avoid countries such as the United Kingdom, Egypt and Nicaragua, to name a few.
With threats involving crime, fraud, and terrorism all the way to civil unrest and demonstrations — here are five countries (among a larger list) you should exercise a high degree of caution when visiting.
United Kingdom
As of October 7, 2022, the Government of Canada is urging Canadians to "exercise a high degree of caution," when visiting the United Kingdom due to the threat of terrorism. "In the United Kingdom, previous incidents have resulted in casualties. They include random violent incidents in public areas, such as knife and vehicle attacks as well as explosions," the feds stated.
Travellers visiting the U.K. should be aware of their surroundings, especially when in public places and events including sporting games, religious holidays, public celebrations or any major political events such as elections.
El Salvador
The Government of Canada issued a travel warning for El Salvador as of October 6, 2022. Travellers should "exercise a high degree of caution in El Salvador due to a high rate of violent crime," the feds said.
At the moment, the government of El Salvador has implemented and now extended emergency measures until October 18, 2022, which were put in place following a surge in gang-related homicides back in March. Violent crimes committed throughout El Salvador include acts of assault, armed robbery and homicide.
Travellers should be warier in more populated regions of the country including the Greater San Salvador Area, San Miguel and Santa Ana.
Egypt
The government of Canada is urging travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in Egypt "due to the unpredictable security situation and the threat of terrorism."
Canadians should avoid all travel to the Governate of North Sinai and the Western Desert and the Libyan border area due to terrorist activity and ongoing military operations by the Egyptian Armed Forces. Non-essential travel to the northern part of teh Governate of South Sinai should also be avoided due to the threat of terrorism.
Moldova
The federal government has issued a travel warning for Moldova due to "the impacts of the armed conflict in Ukraine." All travel should be avoided to Transnistria, in northeast Moldova due to the ongoing war. Canada is informing Canadians that their ability to provide consular services in Transnistria is severely limited.
Additionally, crime is also rampant throughout the country. "Petty crime such as pickpocketing and purse snatching occurs, particularly in the capital, Chisinau," the government said.
Nicaragua
Canadians travelling to Nicaragua should "exercise a high degree of caution [...] due to the volatile security situation," the federal government said. Additionally, Canadians should also avoid non-essential travel to the coast of Nicaragua due to tropical storm Julia.
There has also been an increase in crime throughout Nicaragua since April 2018. Violent crime, including armed robbery and sexual assault, also occurs, the feds warned. Travellers should pay particular attention to areas such as Corn Island, Granada, Managua and San Juan del Sur.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
