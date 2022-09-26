Canada Is Ending 'All' COVID-19 Border Measures In October
Here's what that includes.
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has announced that Canada will not renew COVID-19 border measures beyond September 30. That means that as of October 1, testing requirements, quarantine and isolation rules, and the mandatory use of the ArriveCan app will end.
Duclos said the expiration of the measures after September 30 will in effect "remove all COVID-19 border requirements for all travellers entering Canada." He added the government "reserves the right" to reinstitute measures as the COVID-19 situation changes.
Also ending October 1 are the requirements for passengers to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination and report COVID-19 symptoms after they enter Canada.
Measures pertaining to air and rail travel, including masking requirements and health checks, will end at the beginning of October, too. The Public Agency of Health Canada (PHAC) will continue to encourage masking and discourage travelling while ill, however.
Minister Duclos further asked Canadians to continue to seek vaccination boosters.
"Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border," he said in a statement.
"However, we expect COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses will continue to circulate over the cold months, so I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination, including booster doses and exercise individual public health measures."
In a press release, the PHAC said the end of border and travel rules is possible because of widespread vaccination and low hospitalization and death rates. It also assured that the country has "largely passed the peak" of infection waves driven by the Omicron variant.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.