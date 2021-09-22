News
Canada's Getting A New $1 Coin Design
The coins commemorate a gold rush.
2h
The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled a new commemorative $1 coin that you soon might be able to find in your change in Quebec.
These coins will "mark the 125th anniversary of the start of the Klondike Gold Rush," celebrating the landmark discovery of the precious metal.
The coins, which, the mint writes, highlight "the 1896 gold discovery in the traditional territory of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in," will be in circulation.
The Klondike Gold Rush happened many years after the California Gold Rush in the summer of 1897.
The impacts of the Klondike Gold Rush on local Indigenous communities are still felt to this day, according to the Canadian Mint.