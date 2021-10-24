The Canadian Dime Got A Little Makeover & Here's What The New One Looks Like (PHOTO)
I guess this means people still use cash...
Cash is becoming more and more scarce nowadays, but that didn't stop the Canadian dime from getting a little makeover. Released by the Royal Canadian Mint, the new dime celebrates 100 years of the Bluenose ship, a design that has appeared on these coins since 1937.
"For 100 years, Bluenose has defined the spirit of Nova Scotia. The skill and teamwork of Nova Scotians made Bluenose a world champion, as well as one of the most famous ships in Canadian history," said Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage for the province of Nova Scotia.
"This commemorative Bluenose coin will remind all Nova Scotians how our connection to the sea and our innovative spirit has created our determination to succeed."
Artist Yves Bérubé that gave the Canadian dime a new look. The design depicts the Bluenose with sails out, tilted to port in the open sea.
The sea is tinted blue to evoke the North Atlantic and the words "1921-2021" also appear on the design to celebrate the ship's 100th anniversary.
A total of six million coloured coins and nine million uncoloured coins entered circulation this October 22 in this country.
