Canadian Credit Card Rules Change Thursday & You Could Get Hit With New Charges
Businesses will be able to pass surcharge fees onto customers.
Canadian retailers will be allowed to pass 'swipe' fees onto customers as of October 6. That means you could start seeing a 1-3% added charge, plus tax, on some bills if you decide to pay them with a credit card.
Credit card users have been shielded from those surcharges for decades, but a class-action lawsuit in 2018 opened the door for businesses to have customers cover the fees they were charged by credit card companies. Prior to the ruling, Visa and Mastercard had prevented retailers from doing so with stipulations in their terms and services.
Still, few businesses entertained the idea until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased online spending saw credit card fees pile up in unprecedented quantities.
In August, Telus submitted a Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) filing to add a 1.5% credit card processing fee plus applicable taxes to customers’ bills. Despite public backlash, the approved rule change comes into effect on Thursday.
Any business that chooses to adopt a similar practice will have to disclose the additional charges well ahead of time.
"A merchant’s ability to apply a surcharge is conditioned on the merchant’s satisfaction of certain disclosure requirements. These disclosure requirements include advance notice to both Mastercard and the merchant’s acquirer of the merchant’s intention to impose a surcharge no less than thirty (30) days before the merchant implements a surcharge," Mastercard specified in a recent release.
The rule change could see consumers rely on credit cards less, depending on whether rewards and cash back programs make it worth their while.