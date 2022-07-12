Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
quebec credit card

Quebec Credit Card Payments Will Cost More Starting On August 1

The minimum payment will increase each year through 2025.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​An outdoor sign with credit card companies listed against a blue sky.

An outdoor sign with credit card companies listed against a blue sky.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Quebecers will have to pay more to cover the minimum monthly payments on their credit cards. On August 1, the rate will increase by half a percent to 3.5%. That amount will go up every year until it hits 5% by 2025, as part of measures adopted by the National Assembly in 2017 to prevent debt problems.

While it may seem counterintuitive to increase payment amounts to improve financial literacy, the change aims to encourage people to pay their full credit card balance monthly to avoid added charges and to help those with difficulty paying a higher minimum amount before they fall into immense debt.

The Office de la protection du consommateur (OPC) notes that having difficulty making the minimum payment on your credit card is a sign you might need help from a consumer association that provides free, confidential services to people facing financial difficulties.

The province has also introduced an online calculator that can determine the time it will take to repay credit card debt if you only pay the minimum amount owed every month.

A credit card with a balance of $1,000 (and a rate of 19.9%) will be paid off in 10 years and 11 months if someone pays the minimum 3% payment every month.

The added charges total $979.87. Meanwhile, increasing the minimum monthly pay rate by 3.5% means that the same person would pay off their debt in 8 years and 11 months, with only $747.80 in added charges. With a 5% minimum payment, that would be down to 6 years and $441.87 in credit charges.

Since August 2019, all new credit card contracts must require minimum payments of no less than 5% of a balance.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...