Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

These Canadian universities are offering free online courses — no enrollment required

All you need is a laptop!

The University of Toronto sign and logo at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada.
The University of Toronto sign and logo at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada.
Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Looking to upgrade your skills without spending a dime? Major Canadian universities are offering free online courses that anyone can take, with no enrollment or previous education required. Schools like the University of Toronto, UBC, and the University of Alberta have opened access to dozens of classes covering everything from psychology and coding to dinosaur paleobiology.

Courses are available through platforms like edX and Coursera, and you can complete them entirely at your own pace. You only have to pay if you want graded assignments or an official certificate at the end.

Montreal's own McGill University also has a presence on edX, but its courses are currently archived, meaning you can browse past material even though the classes aren't actively running.

So whether you're looking to find something to brag about on LinkedIn, discover a new hobby, or test-drive a field before committing to more studies, here are some of the most popular free options available right now.

Indigenous Canada – University of Alberta

A deep look at Indigenous histories and contemporary realities across the country. The course highlights national and local Indigenous-settler relations and covers topics like the fur trade, land claims, environmental impacts, political conflicts, Indigenous activism, and contemporary Indigenous art and life.

Enroll Here

The City and You: Find Your Best Place – University of Toronto

This class explores why cities matter, how urbanization shapes our daily lives, and what makes one community a better fit than another. You'll end the course by applying what you’ve learned to assess your own city and figure out where you'd thrive.

Enroll Here

Introduction to Swift Programming – University of Toronto

The first installment of a four-part specialization for building iOS apps. You’ll learn the basics of Swift, object-oriented programming, functional concepts, memory management, and syntax. You'll need a Mac to participate — and ideally an iPhone or iPad.

Enroll Here

Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology – University of Alberta

Yes, you can take an actual university course about dinosaurs. This class covers non-avian dinosaur anatomy, eating habits, movement, growth, adaptations, origins, and extinction. Lessons are filmed in museums, fossil labs, and real dig sites.

Enroll Here

Excel for Everyone: Core Foundations – University of British Columbia

Perfect for anyone who wants to get better at spreadsheets, this course teaches essential Excel skills like data wrangling, spreadsheet organization, and the foundations of business data analysis.

Enroll Here

Astro 101: Black Holes – University of Alberta

Explore black holes and the basics of astronomy, relativity, and quantum physics. You'll learn how they're portrayed in pop culture compared to real physics, how stars evolve, and which ones might become black holes.

Enroll Here

Introduction to Psychology – University of Toronto

This class features a broad overview of human behaviour, mental health, and cognition. You'll learn about memory, development, perception, consciousness, psychological studies, and how other people's behaviour shapes our own.

Enroll Here

How to Code: Simple Data – University of British Columbia

Rather than teaching a specific programming language, this course helps you learn how to think like a programmer. You'll develop systematic methods to create better, more reliable programs and collect skills that transfer to any coding language.

Enroll Here

If you've been thinking about picking up a new skill or starting something fresh before the new year, this might be the easiest (and cheapest) way to do it. No student loans, no lecture halls — just your laptop, some curiosity, and a whole lot of free knowledge.

This article is adapted from "Canadian universities have these free courses you can take online even if you're not a student" which was published on Narcity.


From Your Site Articles
canadian universities mcgill university university of toronto
News
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Quebec taxes are changing in 2026 — Here's how much you'll pay under the new brackets

Provincial AND Federal.💲

7 government benefits and payments hitting Quebec bank accounts this December

Just in time for holiday shopping.

Quebec's December weather forecast is out & it's looking cold, wet and downright chaotic

At least we're (probably) getting a white Christmas! ❄️

This twinkly town near Montreal is like a 'holiday storybook' with cozy cafes and glowing shops

It's like a snow globe come to life. ☃️ ✨

This is your last chance to get money from Quebec's $500M bread lawsuit — no receipt needed

Anyone who bought packaged bread between 2001 and 2021 can apply for compensation.

Montreal's Habitat 67 has a $750K condo for sale & it's like a time capsule inside (PHOTOS)

The inside is remarkably close to its original 1967 design.

Quebec's latest winter forecast calls for more storms, more snow and way less mild weather

Several atmospheric factors are lining up for a harsher winter season than Quebec has seen in years.

A former Canadiens player is selling his Stanley Cup ring & bids are already topping $25k

He's not keeping any of the money, either.

Quebecers who bought Silk or Great Value milk could get money from a $6.5M class action

The potential payout is tied to last summer's alternative milk recall.

Yoplait drinkable yogurt is being recalled across Canada due to pieces of plastic

The recall covers 200 mL bottles across 10 different flavours.