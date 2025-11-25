Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

7 government benefits and payments hitting Quebec bank accounts this December

Just in time for holiday shopping.

A Quebec flag. Right: A stack of money.

Holiday spending adds up quickly, but December also includes a number of government benefits and tax credits that can help people in Quebec manage the costs.

A41cats| Dreamstime, Gabriel Vergani| Dreamstime
Contributor

Holiday spending adds up quickly, but December also includes a number of government benefits and tax credits that can help people in Quebec manage the costs. Revenu Québec, the CRA, and Retraite Québec will all issue payments this month, covering seniors, families and low-income residents.

Whether you're single, in a couple or retired, these benefits can make a world of difference during an expensive time of year. And if you aren't using direct deposit yet, it's the fastest and safest way to get your money.

Here are the payments scheduled for December 2025.

Old Age Security (OAS)

Old Age Security is a monthly payment for Canadians aged 65 and older who meet residency requirements. You don't need a work history to qualify. It's a basic financial safety net for seniors across the country.

Good news for December: OAS payments were indexed by 0.7% this quarter to reflect rising living costs.

Monthly amounts for December are:

• Around $740.10 for people aged 65 to 74
• Around $814.11 for people 75 and older

People who are 75 or older automatically receive a 10% increase to help cover expenses that often grow with age.

You can check your eligibility and view your payments through My Account on the CRA website.

Payment date: December 22, 2025

Quebec Pension Plan (QPP / RRQ)

The Quebec Pension Plan provides retirement income to people who have worked in Quebec. Payments typically begin at 65, but you can start as early as 60 (with a reduction) or delay until 72 (for an increase).

Maximum monthly amounts based on the age you start your pension:

• At 60: $917.12
• At 65: $1,433
• At 72: $2,275.60

Your exact payment depends on how much you contributed during your working life. For example, someone who earned $71,300 in the tax year and starts at 65 could receive up to $17,196 annually.

Pro tip: If you're still working after 65, you can choose to stop contributing to the RRQ to increase your take-home pay.

Payment date: December 30, 2025

Canada Child Benefit (CCB)

The Canada Child Benefit helps families cover the costs of raising children under 18. The amount depends on your net family income and your child's age, and can reach nearly $8,000 per year.

For families with a net income under $37,487, the maximum annual amounts are:
$7,997 (or $666.41 per month) for children under 6
$6,748 (or $562.33 per month) for children aged 6 to 17

For shared custody (at least 40% of the time), each parent receives half of the amount based on their own income.

You must file your tax return every year, even with no income, to keep receiving the CCB.

Payment date: December 12, 2025

Solidarity Tax Credit

The solidarity tax credit is an automatic payment from Revenu Québec for people with low to modest incomes. If you qualify, you received a notice of determination with your amount for July 2025 to June 2026.

The payment schedule depends on how much you receive in total:

$240 or less: one lump sum (already paid in July)
$241 to $799: quarterly payments (none in December, next in January)
Over $800: monthly payments

Income limits:

• Up to $63,259 for single people or single parents
• Up to $68,992 for couples

Payment date: December 5, 2025

Shelter Allowance Program (Allocation-logement)

If rent is eating up most of your budget, this Revenu Québec program may help. It's mainly for people 50+ living alone or single parents with at least one child.

Income limits:
$22,900 for individuals aged 50+
$39,500 for single parents with 1 or 2 children
$45,500 for families with 3+ children

Monthly assistance can be $100, $150 or $170, depending on your financial situation. Payments are made within the first five days of each month.

You must file your tax return to be eligible.

More info is available on Revenu Québec's website.

Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP)

This program reduces dental costs for eligible households with a family income under $90,000. If you qualify, you may already have received a letter with a personalized application code.

The amount you receive depends on:
• the dental fees you paid
• the CDCP's established rates
• your adjusted family net income

Payments are issued once your application is processed.

More about the CDCP

Canada Disability Benefit (CDB)

The Canada Disability Benefit is for adults aged 18 to 64 who are approved for the Disability Tax Credit. You must have filed a 2024 tax return and legally reside in Canada. The benefit can reach $2,400 annually, or $200 per month, indexed to inflation.

Income thresholds for the full amount:
• Under $33,000 for singles
• Under $46,500 for couples

A portion of work income is excluded when calculating eligibility:
$10,000 for individuals
$14,000 for couples

Payments are deposited the third Thursday of every month.

Payment date: December 18, 2025

This article is adapted from "7 crédits et prestations du gouvernement versés aux Québécois en décembre 2025" which was published on Narcity Quebec.


