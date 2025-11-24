Quebecers who bought Silk or Great Value milk could get money from a $6.5M class action
The potential payout is tied to last summer's alternative milk recall.
If you bought Silk or Great Value plant-based beverages last year, you may soon be able to claim money from a new Canada-wide settlement. A proposed $6.5 million fund is now before the Superior Court of Quebec, tied to the major recall that affected dozens of plant-based drinks in July 2024.
The case is being led out of Montreal, where the class action was first filed under the Quebec Superior Court. On November 17, 2025, the Court officially authorized the class action for settlement purposes, clearing the way for a possible payout to people across Canada who bought or drank the recalled products.
This includes anyone who experienced physical or psychological symptoms afterward, along with certain family members and dependents.
What happened?
Last summer, dozens of Silk and Great Value plant-based beverages were pulled from shelves across Canada after the CFIA issued a major recall on July 8, 2024. The agency warned that the drinks could pose a serious health risk and reported multiple illnesses linked to the products. That recall affected almond, oat and coconut beverages sold at grocery stores and Walmart locations throughout Quebec.
The recalled almond and oat milk products included:
- Great Value Almond Beverage Unsweetened Original | 1.89 L
- Great Value Almond Beverage Original | 1.89 L
- Great Value Almond Beverage Vanilla | 1.89 L
- Silk Almond and Coconut Unsweetened | 1.89 L
- Silk Almond Original | 1.89 L
- Silk Almond Dark Chocolate | 1.89 L
- Silk Almond Unsweetened | 1.89 L
- Silk Almond Unsweetened Vanilla | 1.89 L
- Silk Almond Vanilla | 1.89 L
- Silk Coconut Original | 1.89 L
- Silk Coconut Unsweetened | 1.89 L
- Silk Oat Original | 1.75 L
- Silk Oat Vanilla | 1.75 L
- Silk Oak Dark Chocolate | 1.75 L
- Silk Oat Unsweetened | 1.75 L
- Silk Oat Unsweetened Vanilla | 1.75 L
- Silk Almond and Cashew Unsweetened | 1.75 L
- Silk Almond and Cashew Unsweetened Vanilla | 1.75 L
Following the recall, a class action was filed in Montreal's Superior Court under file number 500-06-001321-245, claiming that consumers became sick after drinking the products and that the companies mishandled the situation. The defendants, which include Danone Canada, Walmart Canada and Intact Insurance, deny the allegations but have agreed to a proposed $6.5 million settlement.
Last week, the Court authorized the case for settlement purposes.
Who is included?
The class is broad. It covers anyone in Canada who purchased or consumed the recalled Silk or Great Value beverages that were pulled from shelves on July 8, 2024.
If approved, compensation will be based on a grid that considers the type and severity of symptoms, and the settling defendants will distribute $6.5 million to class members, minus legal fees and administrative costs. Some people may qualify for illness-related payments, while others may be eligible for refunds through the voluntary refund program Danone Canada has agreed to keep open until the end of the claims period.
How the settlement would work
If the Court signs off, class members will be able to file claims through a claims administrator. Depending on the category of claim, people may need supporting documentation such as medical records, pharmacy receipts or proof of purchase.
Class members who want to opt out of the settlement must do so by December 22, 2025. Those who opt out will not receive money but keep their right to pursue other legal options, including a related class action filed in British Columbia.
If you agree with the settlement, you do not need to do anything for now.
A public settlement approval hearing is scheduled for January 26, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. in room 2.08 of the Montreal Courthouse at 1 Notre-Dame E., with a virtual Teams option available on the settlement website.
Why it matters
The settlement follows a major recall that affected thousands of households in Quebec and across Canada. At the time, the CFIA warned that the drinks could pose a serious health risk and urged consumers to throw them out. Several people reported becoming sick, which helped prompt legal action.
If approved, the settlement would allow affected consumers to claim compensation without going through a lengthy court process. People will not need to take any steps until the Court makes its final decision in January.
Updates, FAQs, deadlines and the full legal notices are available at PlantBeverages-Settlement.com.