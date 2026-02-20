Advertisement Content

Habs stars Caufield, Hutson & more will go head-to-head in an epic skills showdown on Feb 22

Speed, skill, and star power take over Centre Bell.

Centre Bell scoreboard during Montreal Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA. Right: Cole Caufield skating during Skills Competition at Centre Bell.

Centre Bell Right: Cole Caufield

Courtesy of Canadiens de Montréal
Editor, Studio

Ever wondered how your favourite Montreal Canadiens player stacks up against his teammates? This is your chance to see them shine at the Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA — an epic showcase of Habs hockey talent.

On February 22, 2026, your favourite players will take to the ice in a series of challenges to find out who is the best of the best (of the best) in five impressive hockey skills: fastest skater, relay, accuracy shooting, hardest shot and shootout.

RONA is dedicated to inspiring and supporting the next generation of hockey stars. The RONA Rookies program sponsors 150 youth hockey teams, made up of children and grandchildren of employees, helping them access gear and cover costs as they follow their hockey dreams.

Juraj Slafkovsk\u00fd skating with puck during the Skills Competition presented by RONA at Centre Bell. Juraj Slafkovský competing at the Skills Competition at Centre Bell.Courtesy of Canadiens de Montréal

There are also rumours of a special surprise guest during the skills competition who is yet to be announced. And with sections of the glass removed from the boards, you'll be closer than ever to your idols as they show off the skills that made them superstars.

Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA

When: 1 p.m., Sunday February 22, 2026

Address: Centre Bell - 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montreal, Montreal, QC

Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA

Montreal could see 'significant' snowfall this weekend depending on this winter storm's path

We could dodge a bullet, but maybe not.

STM workers are threatening to go on strike again & it could mess with your commute

It would be the fifth STM strike in less than a year.

Montreal could get dumped with snow this weekend — or dodge the storm completely

Allow us to explain.

McDonald's is selling a 'breakfast poutine' in Quebec and it's even weirder than it sounds

It's only available in a few provinces.

I tried McDonald's new 'breakfast poutine' & it's an insult to real Quebec poutine

No fries? No gravy?

Quebecers who bought prepaid gift cards could get money in a new class action settlement

You could be eligible for a payout of up to $100.

A 'miracle' dog has been saved by the Montreal SPCA after being shot & left for dead

The dog remains affectionate and trusting, despite the violent assault.

Check your numbers: 6 winning Loto-Québec tickets worth up to $1M are sitting unclaimed

You might be a millionaire...