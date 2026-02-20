Habs stars Caufield, Hutson & more will go head-to-head in an epic skills showdown on Feb 22
Speed, skill, and star power take over Centre Bell.
Ever wondered how your favourite Montreal Canadiens player stacks up against his teammates? This is your chance to see them shine at the Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA — an epic showcase of Habs hockey talent.
On February 22, 2026, your favourite players will take to the ice in a series of challenges to find out who is the best of the best (of the best) in five impressive hockey skills: fastest skater, relay, accuracy shooting, hardest shot and shootout.
RONA is dedicated to inspiring and supporting the next generation of hockey stars. The RONA Rookies program sponsors 150 youth hockey teams, made up of children and grandchildren of employees, helping them access gear and cover costs as they follow their hockey dreams.
Juraj Slafkovský competing at the Skills Competition at Centre Bell.Courtesy of Canadiens de Montréal
There are also rumours of a special surprise guest during the skills competition who is yet to be announced. And with sections of the glass removed from the boards, you'll be closer than ever to your idols as they show off the skills that made them superstars.
Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA
When: 1 p.m., Sunday February 22, 2026
Address: Centre Bell - 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montreal, Montreal, QC