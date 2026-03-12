More than 200,000 households in Quebec are still without power after yesterday's ice storm

Plus school closures, flight cancellations, REM service interruptions and more.

Someone walks by a damaged telephone booth with icy fallen trees scattered around it.

Quebec's last major freezing rain storm in April 2023 left millions without power for several days.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Writer

Quebec's hydro utility is reporting more than 200,000 households are without electricity, following a massive winter storm that struck Central Canada.

The severe weather brought large quantities of freezing rain in the afternoon on Wednesday, leading to power outages in the Montreal region and other parts of the province.

As of around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning, Hydro-Québec was reporting 212,654 addresses affected by service interruptions.

The early hours of the storm caused flooding in some parts of Toronto on Wednesday, before snow turned to ice in the eastern part of Ontario and Quebec.

Montreal-area schools and universities cancelled classes as public officials urged residents in the region to stay home.

In Montreal and Quebec City, dozens of flights were cancelled with travellers advised to check schedules before heading to the airport.

The icy conditions also halted services on Thursday morning on some stations of the Montreal area's REM light-rail network.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2026.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

hydro-québec quebec weather montreal weather
News
  • The Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Montreal has already recorded nearly 1,000 break-ins in 2026 — Here's where they're happening

Some neighbourhoods are being hit considerably harder than others.

Canada's passport fees are going up but you could get yours for free due to this new rule

Wouldn't that be nice?

A look inside the massive new indoor water park that just opened near Montreal

It has waterslides, a lazy river, and a surf zone 🏄.

Quebec ice storm today could bring prolonged power outages & 'significant' damage

The City of Montreal says it's ready to activate emergency measures.

Here's everything I know about you based on the university you went to (congrats, McGill)

And I have thoughts on Concordia, too. 👀

Montreal is under a severe weather warning and we could get our worst ice storm in years

Things might get really slippery.

Pothole season is here but Montreal drivers are fighting back with this new interactive tool

"Montrealers are using the platform to vent about the state of the roads."

I moved to the US from Canada a decade ago and these are the 10 reasons I love it here

And no, none of these are political.

I went on dates in 3 different Canadian cities — Here's how Montreal men stack up

Here's who you'll find in each city and yes, there is a best and worst. 👀

March's Canada Child Benefit payment is on the way and some parents get over $650 per child

Keep an eye on your bank account.