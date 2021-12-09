Cineplex Is Offering 2-For-1 Movie Tickets This Weekend Only & Here's How To Get Them
Call your favourite person for a night out! 🍿
Are you a movie-lover who's looking for something fun to do this weekend without breaking the bank? Grab your bestie or significant other and catch a flick because Cineplex theatres are offering a two-for-one deal for a few days only if you purchase your tickets online.
On its website, Cineplex describes the outing as a "holiday escape" and "the perfect way to share this time of year with someone special."
The "Buy 1, Get 1 Free Admission" deal is on from December 8 to 12.
Prices vary by cinema but, as an example, the deal means that two tickets to House of Gucci at Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin tonight will cost you $11.75 before taxes instead of $23.50.
To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is head to the theatre chain's website to select the film, theatre and screening time that suits you.
Then, before paying — and this is the most important step — you need to add the code 2021241 to your order. If you do that, the discount will be applied to your total.
The movies currently playing in Cineplex theatres include the Marvel film Eternals, Disney's Encanto and Denis Villeneuve's Dune.
You could also see the classic romantic musical West Side Story adapted for the big screen, or King Richard, the story of how Venus and Serena Williams' father turned his daughters into the tennis stars we all know.
There is something for everyone, but note that the promotional code does not apply to presale tickets.
If you're looking for the right weekend to ditch Netflix for the big screen (and a face full of popcorn), this is your chance to save money while you do it.
2 for 1 at Cineplex Theatres
Price: Depends on the theatre but you could pay around $11.75 for two tickets pre-tax.
When: December 8 to 12
Address: Various Cineplex locations
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
