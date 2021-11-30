Montreal's Fantasia Film Festival Is Screening These 13 Movies For FREE In December
From an "iconic cult kung-fu film" to a "yakuza thriller" to an ’80s horror-comedy and more! 🎥
Movie buffs and cinema nerds rejoice! Montreal's Fantasia Film Festival has announced that it's screening 13 movies for free at Concordia University's J.A. de Sève cinema this December as part of its 25th-anniversary lineup. That means it won't cost you a dime to sit back and enjoy the shows.
"Representing the wide spectrum of genres that Fantasia showcases, this retrospective series brings back the experiences and award-winning, even paradigm-shifting cinematic moments that helped build the festival’s reputation," says a Fantasia press release.
The films will be playing from December 10 to 19. Here's a list of what's on, according to the release.
The New Generation (1997, Japan, dir.: Takashi Miike): "A yakuza thriller like no other, the transgressive action freakazoid of filmmaking that introduced Takashi Miike to Fantasia returns in a new 4K scan."
Ringu (1999, Japan, dir.: Hideo Nakata): "A videotape transmits a curse that kills in seven days, in this instant classic that influenced world horror cinema for over a decade."
Turbo Kid (2015, Québec, dir.: François Simard, Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell): "A supercharged homage to the post-apocalyptic works of the ‘80s, from the gifted trio of Québécois filmmakers, RKSS."
Millennium Actress (2001, Japan, dir.: Satoshi Kon): "The 4K restoration of the masterwork from the late anime visionary Satoshi Kon, strikingly beautiful, formally inventive, and emotionally rich."
Ghost World (2001, USA, dir.: Terry Zwigoff): "Teen angst intersects with middle-aged alienation in this miracle of an outsider comedy that never ceases to surprise and entertain."
Han Gong-ju (2014, South Korea, dir.: Lee Su-jin): "Winning praise from Martin Scorsese, HAN GONG-JU verges on perfection. It’s impossible to remain unmoved by this drama, as relevant as it is powerful."
Dans ma peau (2003, France, dir.: Marina de Van): "Marina de Van scripts, directs and stars in this unforgettable body-horror drama, one of the boldest and most powerful French genre works of all time. Archival 35mm print."
Five Venoms (1978, Hong Kong, dir.: Chang Cheh): "One of pop culture’s most infamous and iconic cult kung-fu films, directed by Chang Cheh, a master of the golden age of martial-arts cinema."
Adam's Apples (2005, Denmark, dir.: Anders Thomas Jensen): "An eccentric black comedy that takes endlessly surprising risks, this masterpiece from Anders Thomas Jensen stars Ulrich Thomsen and Mads Mikkelsen."
Re-Animator (1985, USA, dir.: Stuart Gordon): "Death is just the beginning in this beloved ’80s horror/comedy splatter classic based loosely on the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Rare 35mm print."
Le Martien de Noël (1971, Québec, dir.: Bernard Gosselin): "A colourful shipwrecked Martian becomes friends with two young Québécois. See this crazy holiday comedy with the whole family in its restored version."
Sell Out (2008, Malaysia, dir.: Yeo Joon Han): "A unique and oft requested cult classic from Malaysia, taking aim at corporate and media culture by way of an inimitable musical comedy!"
Love And Peace (2015, Japan, dir.: Sion Sono): "This whimsical musical featuring talking toys, an endearing kaiju and a J-pop star could become a Christmas classic!"
More information is available on the festival website.
Whether you're a casual moviegoer who just needs to get out of the house or a film student looking to someday create a masterpiece, there's something for everyone at the Fantasia screenings this December.
Free Fantasia Film Screenings
Price: FREE!
When: December 10 to 19
Address: J.A. de Sève Cinema at Concordia University - J.W. McConnell Building (Library building), 1400, boul. de Maisonneuve O., LB-125
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy this iconic Montreal film festival free of charge.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.