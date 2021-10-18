Confused About The Rules For Gathering In Quebec Right Now? Here's What You Need To Know
Since we're all a little unsure of what we can and can't do at the moment.
It seems many of us are a little unsure as to what we can and can't do right now when it comes to the rules for gathering in Quebec.
So, we broke down the current rules for gathering in five main spaces, according to green zone regulations — the zone which all of Quebec is now in.
A maximum of 10 people inside homes
If you're hoping to have a get-together at your apartment or your family is planning a dinner at someone's house, know that according to the Government of Quebec's website, you're only supposed to be 10 people inside a residence or less right now.
What about gathering in someone's backyard?
And if you plan on gathering outside someone's home, in the backyard or on a balcony, you can be a maximum of 20 people from different addresses or people from three households.
Indoor weddings and funerals have the same rules
In the unfortunate occurrence that you have to plan a funeral right now, know that indoor funerals are allowed a maximum of 250 people, while outdoor ones are permitted to have up to 500 people.
The same rules apply to indoor/outdoor weddings as well. And, "the reception or banquet following the wedding ceremony is limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, regardless of location."
Places of worship can be a maximum of 250 people inside as well
The Government of Quebec currently allows places of worship to seat 250 people inside and 500 outside – similar to funerals and weddings.
But, there's an extra rule added to places of worship that's not indicated for funerals or weddings. "A distance of at least 1 metre must be maintained between people if they are not talking or if they are talking quietly, and 2 metres if they are talking or singing, even when they stay in their seat and do not move about, unless they are from the same private home or the equivalent."
Physical distancing is still "highly recommended" in these spaces
The provincial government asks that people still practice physical distancing whenever and wherever they gather.
"If it is not possible to respect distancing, face covering is recommended for those who do not have adequate protection against COVID-19," the government also adds.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.