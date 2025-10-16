Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This seaside village in Quebec with storybook charm is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live

Nature, food, and endless charm — this oceanside spot has got it all. ✨

A person stands by the water in a small town in Quebec. Right: An aerial view of a seaside village in Quebec. ​

A person stands by the water in a small town in Quebec. Right: An aerial view of a seaside village in Quebec.

@lwxlina | Instagram, @tourisme_perce | Instagram
Contributing Writer

Dreaming of escaping the hustle and bustle of city life? If moving to a quiet small town brimming with nature, scenic beauty and Maritime charm sounds like your ideal scenario, this Quebec village needs to be on your radar.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, readers were asked to share their thoughts on the best small towns to live in in Canada, and this charming seaside village was one of the places mentioned.

Perched along the tip of Quebec’s breathtaking Gaspé Peninsula, the seaside village of Percé feels like it was pulled straight from the pages of a storybook.

Home to colourful houses, dramatic coastal cliffs, and the famous Percé Rock rising from the Gulf of St. Lawrence, this small community is known as a popular vacation spot, offering relaxing coastal vibes and tons of charm.

Percé is a land of maritime adventure. Whale-watching is a popular activity here, with opportunities to see many kinds of whales and porpoises in their natural habitat.

From May to October, seven different species can be observed in the Forillion-Percé area, according to Tourisme Gaspésie, including fin whales, humpbacks, white-sided dolphins and spectacular blue whales, the largest creatures on the planet.

The Percé area also offers lots of opportunities for sea kayaking, scuba diving and other wildlife observation, including observing migratory birds in the Coin-du-Banc and Barachois areas.

Parc national de l’Île-Bonaventure-et-du-Rocher-Percé is a must-visit national park in the area where you can see wildlife and hike.

Home to the world's most accessible northern gannet colony, the park also offers 15 kilometres of hiking trails on Bonaventure Island, which you can reach by going on a sea excursion with a local tour company such as Croisières Julien Cloutier or Les Bateliers de Percé.

Despite its small size, Percé is rich in history and culture. Originally a haven for European fishermen in the 16th and 17th centuries, the village's fishing and maritime heritage is still very much alive -- head down to the docks to see local fishermen at work.

The village has also embraced the arts, with many galleries and cultural spaces showcasing the creativity of the region.

The village’s quaint streets are lined with artisan shops, restaurants, and cozy cafes. Taste the region's local flavours by visiting one of the many restaurants in the area serving up fresh seafood, like Resto-Pub Bayou or Restaurant l'Auberge La Coulée Douce.

Whether you're considering a move or just coming to visit, Percé offers more than just a beautiful view. The village offers fresh sea air and a balance of a relaxed way of life, paired with many opportunities for coastal adventure.

With its storybook charm and stunning setting, it’s no wonder readers have dubbed it one of the best places to live in Canada.

Tourisme Percé website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

    • Katherine Caspersz
    • Katherine Caspersz

      Contributing Writer

      Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

