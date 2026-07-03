A popular Montreal butcher shop racked up $5K in MAPAQ fines over the past few months

They got the same fine twice.

A butcher shop in Montreal.

Boucherie Française, located at 7670 Rue Édouard in LaSalle, QC.

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A butcher shop in Montreal's LaSalle borough has been ordered to pay $5,000 in fines from Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) across two violations, according to records published in the provincial food safety registry.

Boucherie Française, located at 7670 Rue Édouard, was cited twice for failing to keep its premises free of contaminants and animals, a category that explicitly includes insects, rodents and their droppings.


One note before diving in: the inspections cited here did not necessarily take place recently. In many cases, several months or more can pass between the date of the infraction and the official publication of the judgment, as the legal process runs its course.

Here's a breakdown of the two violations, listed chronologically by infraction date.

September 12, 2025 — $2,000

Inspectors found that the premises were not free of contaminants, pollutants and animals, a category that includes insects, rodents and their droppings. The judgment was issued March 31, 2026.

October 15, 2025 — $3,000

About a month later, inspectors again found the premises were not free of contaminants and animals, the same violation cited the first time around. The judgment was issued June 15, 2026, and at $3,000 it was the larger of the two fines. Together, the two penalties add up to $5,000 on record for this address.

What customers say

Boucherie Française holds a 4.4-star rating across 38 Google reviews, with most of the feedback running positive.

MAPAQ fines are issued by the Montreal Municipal Court and published in the provincial food safety registry. The violations listed do not necessarily reflect the current conditions at the establishment, as issues are often corrected before a case is resolved in court. A fine appearing in the registry is not a closure order, and there is no indication the business has been ordered to close.

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