This 12 km Quebec beach has silky sand shores and looks like a Caribbean island
Consider it a little taste of the tropics, right here in Quebec. 🌴
Nothing says "summer" better than a day at the beach. If you're looking for soft white sand, clear blue water and Caribbean vibes for your next beach day, the good news is you don't have to leave the country. In fact, you don't even have to leave Quebec.
Right here in La Belle Province, you can visit an island home to stunning beaches with silky sand shores that look like they belong in the tropics.
Located in Eastern Quebec, Du Havre Beach is a 12-kilometre stretch of soft, velvet sand set on the gorgeous Îles de la Madeleine archipelago.
Also known as Sandy Hook or Du Havre-Aubert Beach, Du Havre is one of the island's most famous beaches, renowned for its pristine, sandy shores, rolling, gentle waves, sand dunes, and views of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
The beach can be found on Havre-Aubert Island, the largest island in the archipelago. It's also the site of an annual sandcastle- making contest.
One key feature that sets apart the beaches of the archipelago is the colour of the sand. The sand found here is a golden, fine-grain sand that comes from the erosion of the archipelago's red sandstone cliffs.
Once in the saltwater, material from the cliffs loses its iron oxide film and is carried around the islands before being deposited in spits. Once dry, the sand appears white and helps to create the iconic sand dunes of the area.
You'll find comfortable water temperatures here, ideal for taking a dip. In mid-August, the water temperature reaches 18 C, and can even surpass 20 C in the area's lagoons and bays.
The temperatures stay warm enough for comfortable swimming until late September. Du Havre Beach is also sheltered from North and Northwest winds, making it easier to swim.
You can lie out on the soft sand and work on your tan, or take a dip in the crystal-clear waters. The mineral-rich waters, combined with the fresh sea air, create an almost therapeutic blend that's perfect for unwinding.
You can also walk along the golden sand as far as Bout du Banc Point, where you can enjoy a magnificent view of Entry Island. It's recommended that hikers allow for three hours to complete the round-trip walk and take in the gorgeous scene.
Those who enjoy watersports can also kayak on the Les Demoiselles Water Trail, and kitesurfing and windsurfing are also available on the island.
Beyond the beach itself, Havre-Aubert Island boasts plenty to see and do, including beautiful natural surroundings, restaurants, cute shops, and cozy cafes.
The island is also the most forested of the archipelago, making it a great place for hiking.
The village of Havre-Aubert is absolutely postcard-worthy, home to colourful houses and windswept fields. In fact, it is part of the Association des plus beaux villages du Québec (the most beautiful villages of Quebec).
La Grave Heritage Site is a popular place to wander around on the island, with tourist attractions like museums and a fishing port, shops, restaurants, and more.
The nearby Demoiselles Nature Reserve also offers several paths over the rounded hills of the island, with trails overlooking the sea that offer stunning views of La Grave, Plaisance Bay, Entry Island and the ocean.
Getting to the Îles de la Madeleine definitely requires a bit of planning, but the payoff is absolutely worth it. You can easily reach the islands by ferry from Souris on Prince Edward Island, or by plane from Montreal, Quebec City, St-Hubert and Gaspé.
Once you're there, you'll find a number of charming accommodations, including hotels, resorts, campsites, and bed-and-breakfasts to choose from.
Offering ocean breezes, white-sand beaches and gorgeous blue water, Du Havre Beach on the Îles de la Madeleine is definitely worth adding to your summer bucket list. Come for the tropical beach vibes and stay for the Maritime charm.