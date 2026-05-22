11 Dollarama home finds that transformed my space without breaking the bank
I really scored with these items!
I'm a major Dollarama shopper and make the discount retailer my first stop when I want to revamp a space without breaking the bank.
So, when I decided that my dining room area needed a refresh, I headed to my local Dollarama to see what I could find.
I went in intending to get only a few items and (unsurprisingly) came home with way more than I had planned.
I do enjoy hosting dinner parties, and with barbecue season upon us, I purchased many of these items with that in mind. Even though my receipt was longer than I had anticipated, I have no regrets because I really scored with my Dollarama finds. Some of the pieces are very similar to items I've seen online or in other stores like Homesense, that came with a much higher price tag.
Hand towels
Dollarama hand towels.
Asymina Kantorowicz | MTL Blog
Hand towels are another item where I like to add pops of colour in my kitchen. I came across these cute and colourful designs at Dollarama and instantly added them to my cart.
Price: $2.75
Placemats
Dollarama home finds.
Asymina Kantorowicz | MTL Blog
I have a fully white dining table that I refurbished years ago, and I like to accessorize it with coloured placemats for different occasions. I decided to go with neutral grey placemats that I found at Dollarama. I feel like they give the table a more polished look.
Price: $2.50 each
Ribbed coupe glasses
Glass from Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | MTL Blog
If you've been through the dishware aisle at Dollarama lately, then you know you can find a great selection of cups. I'm not big into making cocktails at home, but when I saw these pretty coupe glasses, I figured I would find another use for them. I now use the glasses to drink sparkling wine and Italian soda, as seen in the photo.
Price: $3
Fruit ceramic bowls
Fruit plates Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | MTL Blog
Although the majority of what I bought dishware-wise is white and simple, I do love adding pops of colour with items like placemats, flowers, and small serving bowls. I couldn't pass up these fruit-shaped bowls when I saw them at the discount store. I'm sure I'll be using them a lot during barbecue season!
Price: $2.75
Bowls
Dollarama bowls
Asymina Kantorowicz | MTL Blog
I couldn't find matching bowls to the plates I purchased, but I think these bowls I bought a while ago at Dollarama complete the look nicely. These bowls are the perfect size for a side salad, soup, or dessert.
Price: $1.50
Drinking glasses
Dollarama glass.
Asymina Kantorowicz | MTL Blog
These wavy drinking glasses have been all over my social media pages with influencers using them for their iced coffees. I have to admit, they do somehow make beverages look aesthetically pleasing. At $2 a piece, you honestly won't regret picking these up.
Price: $2
Serving platter
Tray.
Asymina Kantorowicz | MTL Blog
I love hosting and making way too much food when I have people over, so serving platters that accommodate a lot of food are a must in my household. Serving dishes like this would cost way more at other stores, so finding them at Dollarama was a big score in my books.
Price: $4.50
Braided placemats
Placemat
Asymina Kantorowicz | MTL Blog
I have been on the hunt for braided placemats for a while now, but the prices always made me rethink the purchase. So when I came across these at Dollarama, I knew they would come in handy this summer for barbecue dinners on the deck. With the floral shape, these are even prettier than what I originally planned on buying.
Price: $3.50
Vase
A vase from Dollarama
Asymina Kantorowicz | MTL Blog
I love flowers and often use them as a colourful centrepiece on my dining table. I couldn't help myself when I came across this ribbed vase at Dollarama and had to add it to my collection. I paired it with lilacs from my garden.
Price: $4.75
Carafe
Dollarama find.
Asymina Kantorowicz | MTL Blog
Whether you want to use it for cocktails or lemon water, this glass carafe from Dollarama is a versatile option. It even has a cork lid, which means you can also use it outside without the fear of bugs flying into it and getting trapped.
Price: $2.75
Plates
Dollarama find.
Asymina Kantorowicz | MTL Blog
I've had the same plates I purchased at Costco years ago, and with all the scratches and chips, it was time for a new set I could bring out when having guests over. I've never purchased dinner plates from Dollarama, but these caught my eye, and I knew I had to bring them home. Scouring the internet for similar versions afterwards made me realize how good of a deal these plates were.
Price: $2.50 for the small plate and $3 for the large plate
This article was originally posted on Narcity.com.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.