This Montreal restaurant actually spins as you eat and has epic 360° city views
Portuguese haute cuisine from on high.
If you're seeking a memorable haute cuisine dinner with a view in Montreal, it doesn't get better than this sky-high destination. You can enjoy a pastel sunset over stunning Portuguese dishes as you tour the city without taking a step.
This Portuguese restaurant, with some local Quebec terroir touches, offers 360-degree panoramic floor-to-ceiling views, and the dining room slowly rotates as you dine.
While the movement is almost imperceptible, by the time your meal is done, you will have a completely different view of the city than where you started.
Located on the 30th and 31st floors inside the EVO building at 777 Robert-Bourassa, Portus 360 lives in the former Tour de Ville restaurant. That one also offered a similar concept for a spinning dining experience.
When chef-owner Helena Loureiro took over the location in 2016, after 20 years of gastronomic experience, she decided to tap into her Portuguese roots and blend local Quebec terroir with an authentic Iberian touch.
Loureiro is also known for her namesake restaurant, Helena, in Montreal's Old Port.
Portus 360's mosaic tile floors and the classic azulejo blue and terracotta colours in the decor let you enjoy a little taste of Portugal without a lengthy flight.
You can relax in the cream, blue, and rich rust-orange seating and enjoy your meal at a table with a white tablecloth, vibrant flowers and candles, and bright blue and ochre drinking glasses. The dishes come in earthy textures, oblong-shaped matte stoneware, speckled deep plates and colourful painted ceramic.
You'll find elevated seafood and meat on the menu, and the food is displayed so beautifully that it might even compete with the skyline views out the window.
Portus 360 offers authentic fine-dining bites to share on its à la carte menu. From beef filet mignon, onion jam and potatoes with truffle oil to grilled octopus with squash mousseline, peppers, potatoes and olives, you'll discover a range of entrées here.
Some dishes highlight iconic flavours such as piri-piri, chouriço, and chimichurri, including fried calamari with piri-piri aioli, Portuguese beef sirloin with chouriço sauce and egg confit, and grilled beef with chimichurri sauce.
This restaurant is also known for its decadent seafood platter that includes sea urchin, the "foie gras of the sea" lobster mousse and Jerusalem artichoke.
For vegetarian dishes, Portus 360 has a few delectable options. Smoked leek with sweet potato gnocchi, green pea nage and wild mushroom is one. Another is creamy rice with Quebec asparagus.
As for the tasting menu, you can dig into garlic shrimp, cod croquettes, and tomato goat cheese croquettes, along with either a main course of seafood rice, cod, or braised beef as you enjoy the views.
And, of course, you'll want to stay longer to watch the sun set, and the city darken, admiring the lights over Montreal. As you prolong your stay, you won't want to miss dessert, especially the strawberry-basil Pavlova and Portuguese pastries with chocolate and local Quebec fruit.
If you're looking to take your meal to the next level, this revolving Montreal restaurant delivers delicious food and soaring views.
Portus 360
Price: 💸💸💸 - 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Portuguese
Address: evo Montreal, 777 Blvd Robert-Bourassa, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's a one-of-a-kind space with top-tier European dishes.