'The love of my life': Katy Perry gushed about Justin Trudeau and revealed a kinky nickname
"You got me giggling like a schoolgirl."
If there was any doubt about where things stand between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, the pop star may have just cleared it up during a recent livestream.
Perry was mid-conversation with fans on streaming platform Stationhead when she appeared to go off-script to talk about her boyfriend.
The streams don't get archived, but audio allegedly captured from the livestream by a fan has been circulating online ever since.
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"I'm not gonna forget my Canadian fans," the 41-year-old singer appears to say in the clip. "I don't even need to say, I'm so Canada down. Oh my god, I love him so much, I can't stop looking at him, he makes me so happy. I can't even look at him, stop it. You got me giggling like a schoolgirl."
Perry didn't stop there, though, dropping a cute nickname for her significant other. "Yeah he is our Trudaddy. I'm talking about the love of my life."
While Narcity has not independently verified the audio, it's just the latest chapter in a romance that's been playing out very publicly since last July, when the two were first spotted dining at Le Violon, an intimate Montreal restaurant.
Things moved fast from there: Trudeau was at Perry's Bell Centre concert a few days later with his daughter in tow, paparazzi caught them kissing on a yacht in California by October, and they made their first official public appearance together in Paris for her birthday in November.
A few weeks after that, he brought her to Japan for a diplomatic meeting with former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
By February, they were back in Montreal at Leméac in Outremont, where a diner tried and failed to get a photo with Perry after Trudeau told her they were having a "private moment." The couple hit Coachella together last month, where Trudeau showed up in a backwards Montreal Alouettes cap and the internet had an absolute field day.
Trudeau, for his part, was across the Atlantic last week at the Impact CEE Conference in Poznań, Poland, where he took the stage to discuss democratic institutions, AI, and international diplomacy. He also found time to tell the story of a rooftop date in Montreal where Perry tried to order a Jack and Coke, not realizing Canada had pulled American liquor off its shelves amid trade tensions with the U.S.
He revealed that she ended up settling for Canadian whisky: "she got over it... and we're still together now, which is good."
Those closest to Trudeau have been pretty consistent on how things are going. His brother Alexandre said earlier this year that the former PM is "super happy" and "falling in love," and his son Xav echoed that in a recent interview: "I can tell he's really happy with her."
Going by what Perry had to say on that livestream, the feeling is pretty mutual.