Quebecers can get money from these 8 provincial and federal benefits in June
Including a special one-time grocery benefit.
June is a busy month for benefit payments, and for Quebec residents, there's an extra one on the calendar that wasn't there last month.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Revenu Québec, and Retraite Québec all have deposits scheduled over the next few weeks — and on June 5, a one-time federal grocery payment lands for eligible Canadians before a new benefit program takes over entirely in July. Eight payments in total, covering everything from retirement income to child care to dental reimbursements.
If you haven't filed your 2024 tax return yet, it's worth getting on that. Most of these benefits are calculated from your most recent return, and delays in filing can hold up payments you'd otherwise be entitled to.
Here's what's landing in June.
Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (one-time top-up)
This one is new, and it's worth paying attention to. On June 5, the CRA is sending out a one-time payment equal to 50% of whatever GST/HST credit recipients received in the 2025-26 benefit year. Think of it as a parting gift from the GST/HST credit before it gets replaced by the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, which launches with quarterly payments on July 3.
The amounts aren't huge but they're not nothing either. A single person earning $25,000 gets $267. A family of four at $40,000 gets $533. No application is needed if you were already receiving the GST/HST credit as of January 2026 — it should show up automatically, possibly still labelled as a GST/HST payment.
Payment date: June 5
More about the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit
Old Age Security (OAS)
Canada's baseline federal pension for residents 65 and older, OAS doesn't require any work history or prior contributions — eligibility is built on age and time spent living in Canada. Rates nudged up slightly at the start of April, a 0.1% quarterly adjustment that works out to a 2.1% increase year over year. Another adjustment is due in July.
Maximum monthly amounts for June 2026:
- Ages 65 to 74: up to $743.05 (2024 net income under $148,451)
- Ages 75 and over: up to $817.36 (2024 net income under $154,196)
The higher amount for those 75 and up reflects a permanent 10% enhancement that was added to the base pension a few years back.
Payment date: June 26
Quebec Pension Plan (QPP / RRQ)
Unlike OAS, QPP is earned through years of contributions while working in Quebec. When you start collecting makes a significant difference to how much you receive — waiting pays off considerably.
Maximum monthly amounts by start age:
- At 60: $964.90 (64% of the maximum)
- At 65: $1,507.65 (100% of the maximum)
- At 72: $2,394.15 (158.8% of the maximum)
Your actual deposit will vary based on your personal earnings history.
Payment date: June 19
More about the Quebec Pension Plan
Canada Child Benefit (CCB)
A tax-free monthly payment for families raising kids under 18, the CCB scales with household income and family size. The current benefit year runs through the end of June, so this month's payment is among the last calculated on your 2023 tax return — amounts recalibrate in July based on your 2024 filing.
Maximum monthly amounts for families with adjusted net income under $37,487:
- Children under 6: up to $666.41 per month
- Children aged 6 to 17: up to $562.33 per month
Families with a child who qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit may also see a Child Disability Benefit added to the deposit.
Payment date: June 19
More about the Canada Child Benefit
Canada Disability Benefit (CDB)
Introduced relatively recently, this federal benefit provides monthly financial support to working-age Canadians between 18 and 64 who hold an approved Disability Tax Credit certificate. It's income-tested, meaning higher earners receive less, but a portion of employment income is deliberately excluded from the calculation to avoid penalizing people for working.
- Maximum: $200 per month ($2,400 annually), indexed to inflation
- Full amount available to single individuals earning under $33,000, or couples under $46,500
- Employment income exclusion: $10,000 for individuals, $14,000 for couples
Payment date: June 18
More about the Canada Disability Benefit
Child Care Expense Tax Credit
Quebec's refundable provincial credit for child care costs operates on a sliding scale — families with lower incomes get a higher percentage back, between 67% and 78% of eligible expenses. The caps on what counts as eligible vary by the child's age and needs.
For the 2025 tax year:
- Under 7: up to $12,275 in eligible expenses
- Ages 7 to 15, or children with an impairment: up to $6,180
- Children with a severe and prolonged impairment: up to $16,800
Heads up for next year: the eligible age for most children drops from 16 to 14 starting with the 2026 tax year. Families can also opt for advance monthly payments rather than waiting until tax season to see the credit.
Payment timing: Generally around the 20th of the month
More about the Child Care Expense Tax Credit
Shelter Allowance Program (Allocation-logement)
Quebec's shelter allowance is one of those programs that flies under the radar but can make a real difference for people it's designed to help. It's aimed at renters spending a disproportionate share of their income on housing — specifically those who are 50 or older and living alone, or single-parent families with dependent children.
To qualify, your income needs to fall under:
- $22,900 if you're 50 or older and single
- $39,500 for single parents with one or two children
- $45,500 for families with three or more children
The monthly top-up ranges from $100 to $170 depending on your rent-to-income ratio. Retroactive payments are possible in some cases.
More about the Shelter Allowance Program
Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP)
The federal dental plan doesn't run on a fixed schedule — it reimburses eligible expenses on a rolling basis as claims are submitted and processed. Households with annual incomes under $90,000 can access coverage, with the reimbursement amount depending on what was spent, the plan's fee guide, and your family net income.
If you think you're newly eligible and haven't heard anything yet, check whether you received a letter with a personalized application code.