Quebec has a new tropical lagoon with a waterfall and it's less than an hour from Montreal
The closest thing you can get to a tropical resort without leaving Quebec.
One of Quebec's most popular water parks is getting its biggest makeover in years, and the new addition looks a lot less like a waterslide retreat and a lot more like a resort pool in Cancun.
Super Aqua Club, located about 40 minutes from Montreal in Pointe-Calumet, is set to unveil a brand-new Tropical Lagoon when the park opens in June 2026. The project represents a $7 million investment and expands the park's footprint by roughly 10%.
The centrepiece is a heated pool with a waterfall, ringed by lounge chairs, relaxation beds, VIP zones, and tropical cabanas with on-site service. The renderings make it look less like a water park amenity and more like something you'd find at a Riviera Maya resort, which seems to be exactly the point.
"With the Tropical Lagoon, we wanted to create much more than just a new pool," said Nadine St-Amant, President of Super Aqua Club in a press release. "We aimed to design a true summer living space for the whole family, where both children and adults can fully enjoy their day in an environment that is comfortable, immersive, and entertaining. Visitors will be able to relax, eat, enjoy the atmosphere, and extend their experience in a completely transformed setting worthy of all-inclusive resorts."
The food and beverage situation is also getting an upgrade alongside the new area, with a bar, a restaurant, a Grab & Go counter, and an ice cream shop all being added. There's also a new rooftop terrace connected to the dining outlets, plus a new reception area for day camps, corporate groups, and school outings.
Beyond the lagoon itself, the park is adding a few other new features this season. The popular La Tempête attraction is getting a heated version, and a new "Wave" module is being integrated into the Himalaya inflatable structure on the lake.
The evening programming is probably the most unexpected addition. Six themed Saturday nights are planned between July 4 and August 8, with the park staying open until 9 p.m. Certain attractions will remain running after dark, with music, entertainment, and themed activities filling out the night.
"With this new evening offering, we also aim to reach different types of audiences, including families with older children, groups of friends, and young adults looking for a unique summer activity," St-Amant added.
Evening-specific tickets will be available, and day or afternoon pass holders will have the option to upgrade for evening access.
More information is available at superaquaclub.com.