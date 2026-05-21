The SPVM has a new warning for Canadiens fans gathering outside the Bell Centre for games

You can be fined up to $5K for breaking the rules.

​Habs fans celebrate a playoff win outside the Bell Centre.

Habs fans celebrate a playoff win outside the Bell Centre.

Geneva Legaré | MTL Blog
Senior Writer

If you're planning to celebrate Montreal Canadiens victories with a bang, the SPVM wants a word.

In a release issued Thursday, Montreal police reminded fans that all forms of pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited at public gatherings in the city, including during Canadiens playoff watch parties outside the arena.

That means no firecrackers, no fireworks, no roman candles, no smoke devices, none of it. Any devices modified or built to produce an explosion, flame, or smoke, are also on the list.

The ban is backed by a recently enacted Quebec law aimed at maintaining public peace and safety, and the SPVM says it will be enforcing it with zero tolerance. Fines for anyone caught possessing, using, or setting off pyrotechnic devices at a public gathering range from $500 to $5,000.

To put that in perspective, $5,000 is roughly what a pair of tickets in the reds at the Bell Centre would run you for Game 3.

Stricter enforcement comes after two people were fined for lighting fireworks downtown after the Canadiens' Game 7 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

"Two recent events were a reminder of the serious risks associated with the use of pyrotechnic devices, one of which caused injuries to a young child and another that started a fire," said SPVM commander François Sauvé. "These situations demonstrate that these objects can seriously compromise public safety."

As the Canadiens behind their Eastern Conference final series against the Carolina Hurricanes, police will regularly have specialized units on the ground along with foot, bike, and vehicle patrols. Anyone caught with prohibited items can expect immediate confiscation, a ticket, and potentially an arrest. The SPVM is also asking fans to remind anyone they see with pyrotechnics of the risks involved, and to call 911 or flag down an officer if they spot dangerous behaviour.

Game 1 between the Canadiens and the Hurricanes gets underway in Raleigh, N.C. tonight.


This story was inspired by the article "1er match Canadiens-Hurricanes : Le SPVM a UN message aux spectateurs devant le Centre Bell" which was originally published on Narcity.


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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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