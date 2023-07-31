Every 4th Canadian Could Quit Their Job This Year, According To A Study Of Hopes & Fears
From pay cheques to AI checks, workers in Canada are facing a whirlwind of challenges.
If you listen closely, you can hear the sound of office chairs being swivelled for the last time. Almost one in four (23%) Canadian workers are poised to bid adieu to their current employment in the next year, a telling symptom of a nationwide stress test.
As living costs continue their uphill climb, workloads grow heavier, and the future becomes increasingly wired with AI, Canadians are under more pressure than ever to balance their books and their skills.
These insights are drawn from the most recent Hopes and Fears survey conducted by PwC Canada. The annual check-in took the pulse of 2,000 Canadians, with 42% sharing that while their households can just about handle the bills, their savings remain empty.
A concerning 14% struggle to meet their basic expenses. And when it comes to workloads, only 22% felt theirs was manageable in the previous year. The economic distress signals an extended chapter of "The Great Resignation," as workers scramble for greener, more financially secure pastures.
The next year won't just witness a transition of jobs, however, but a potential transition of skill sets as well. As AI infiltrates the professional landscape, employees are grappling with the need for new competencies in an increasingly automated world.
Of 54,000 workers surveyed gobally, over half (52%) foresee AI having a beneficial impact on their work over the next five years, with 31% believing it will boost their productivity and efficiency. Some also view AI as a gateway to learning new skills (27%).
Despite the anticipated benefits, fewer than half of the Canadian respondents in the PwC survey had a clear sense of how AI would transform their job requirements in the coming years. The lack of clarity brings with it high levels of uncertainty about the future, adding another layer of complexity to an already challenging landscape.Change is here, change is inevitable, but it seems those who can harness the transformative power of AI stand poised to shape the future of work. The ones riding the crest of the AI wave will likely find themselves in an enviable position, not just surviving but thriving in the evolving professional landscape.