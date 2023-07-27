11 Government Of Canada Jobs Available Right Now That Pay Over $100,000
You can earn as much as $160,000!
If you've been eyeing a job with the Government of Canada then you're in luck. The federal government is currently looking to fill several roles across the country and they all pay well over $100,000 a year.
With positions available in several departments including Financial Institutions Canada, National Resources Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Innovation, Information and Technology branch, to name a few, you can score a pretty sweet job with an even sweeter salary.
You would also be eligible for a slew of benefits. As an employee of the federal government, you're entitled to a healthcare plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.
All roles have specific qualifications including language requirements, post-secondary education and significant experience. So, if you've got what the Government of Canada is looking for, then apply away.
Senior Advisor
Salary: $110,346 to $126,172
Department: Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada - Compliance Sector
Location: Gatineau, Quebec and Toronto, Ontario
Job Description: The role of the compliance sector in the office of the privacy commissioner would require candidates to ensure that government agencies and businesses follow privacy obligations. In order to be eligible, applicants must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution or an acceptable combination of education and experience. Additionally, various security clearance checks are required for this position.
Closing Date: July 30, 2023
Senior Communications Advisor
Salary: $104,829 to $113,092
Department: Fisheries and Oceans Canada - Strategic Policy, Public Affairs
Location: Québec (Quebec), Vancouver (British Columbia), Victoria (British Columbia), Winnipeg (Manitoba), Moncton (New Brunswick), St. John's (Newfoundland and Labrador), Dartmouth (Nova Scotia), Burlington (Ontario), Ottawa (Ontario), and Sarnia (Ontario)
Job Description: In order to be eligible for this role, applicants must possess a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution or have an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience. There are various language requirements for this role and candidates must be able and willing to undergo a reliability status security and secret security check.
Closing Date: August 1, 2023
Industrial Technology Advisor
Salary: $126,501 to $148,657
Department: National Research Council of Canada
Location: Boucherville, Quebec
Job Description: This role will primarily support the delivery of the Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP). Candidates interested in applying must have a post-secondary degree in science or engineering from a recognized university in a discipline related to the position. Additionally, applicants must be able and willing to undergo a reliability status check, travel locally, nationally or internationally and possess a valid driver's license and access to a vehicle.
Closing Date: August 21, 2023
Manager, Contracting
Salary: $105,915 to $134,846
Department: Canadian Museum of History
Location: Gatineau, Quebec
Job Description: In order to apply for this role, applicants must have at least five years of relevant experience in the procurement field in the private or public sector, working with senior representatives, managing employees, and conducting sensitive negotiations with suppliers. A university degree in business administration, purchasing or a related field or an acceptable combination of education and experience is necessary. A certification with a recognized purchasing association would be considered an asset for this role.
Closing Date: August 20, 2023
Capital Specialist
Salary: $125,000 to $160,000
Department: Financial Institutions Canada
Location: Montreal (Quebec), Ottawa (Ontario) and Toronto (Ontario)
Job Description: The capital specialist would be required to conduct research, prepare rationale, and develop domestic guidance in the area of capital requirements. In order to be eligible, applicants must have a degree from a post-secondary institution with specialization in business, commerce, economics, finance, mathematics, accounting or other relevant field.
Closing Date: August 11, 2023
Analytical Geochemistry Laboratory Head
Salary: $102,434 to $121,714
Department: Natural Resources Canada
Location: Quebec City, Quebec
Job Description: Candidates for this position will be required to plan and manage the activities of the division’s geoscience laboratories as well as carry out research in stable isotope geochemistry and prepare written and oral information documents. In order to apply, applicants must possess a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution in natural, physical, or applied science with a specialization in a field relevant to the duties of the position. A reliability status security clearance is also necessary for this job.
Closing Date: August 24, 2023
Manager, IT Planning & Reporting
Salary: $101,541 to $126,390
Department: Federal Public Service
Location: Various locations
Job Description: Candidates for this role will be expected to provide expert technical advice and strategic direction in their field of expertise in the provision of solutions and services to internal or external clients, and stakeholders. In order to be eligible, you must have a two-year post-secondary degree from a recognized institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another specialty.
Closing Date: September 1, 2023
Section Manager
Salary: $113,866 to $144,757
Department: Environment and Climate Change Canada
Location: Dorval and Montreal (Quebec), Burlington (Ontario), Ottawa (Ontario) and Toronto (Ontario)
Job Description: Candidates will be responsible for providing leadership and direction to scientific and technical teams that may be spread across Canada. In order to apply, you must possess an acceptable doctoral degree from a recognized post-secondary institution in a field of the natural sciences related to the duties of the position, or the employer-approved alternative.
Closing Date: August 8, 2023
IM/IT Manager
Salary: $101,541 to $126,390
Department: Employment and Social Development Canada
Location: Various locations
Job Description: Candidates for this role must have graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another specialty relevant to the position in order to be staffed.
Closing Date: December 22, 2023
Nurse Practitioner
Salary:$115,836 to $148,590
Department: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Various remote locations
Job Description: Applicants must be able and willing to deliver comprehensive and community health nursing services to remote and/or isolated First Nations communities within Ontario, Manitoba, and Alberta. Candidates must be a registered nurse in the extended class and have a Master's degree from a recognized post-secondary institution.
Closing Date: March 31, 2024
Civil Aviation Safety Inspector
Salary: $113,880 to $133,570
Department: Transport Canada
Location: Dorval and Quebec City, Quebec
Job Description: In order to be eligible for this role, candidates must have a secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience. A minimum of 3 years of experience acquired within the last six years, as a pilot with a Canadian Air Operator, Private Operator (CAR 604), Flight Training Unit or in the Canadian Military is necessary for this role.
Closing Date: April 30, 2024
