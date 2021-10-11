News

Everything At Bath & Body Works Is 40% Off For One Day Only

Online only!

@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram

Bath & Body Works lovers are in for a major treat today, as everything on the company's website is 40% off.

This deal is on for one day only, October 11, so act fast.

You can get yourself some new scented candles to keep your apartment smelling fresh or stock up on hand soaps, which we all need for our bathrooms.

Been needing to refill your body cream? No better time than now.

Or you can take advantage of this sick discount to get started on your Christmas shopping. It's never too early.

