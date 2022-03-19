Trending Topics

'Family Feud Canada' Is Casting Nationwide & Here's How You Can Apply

Does your family have what it takes?

'Family Feud Canada' hosted by Gerry Dee on CBC.

When it comes to one of Canada’s most popular televised game shows, Family Feud is certainly a top contender. Now, you and your family have a shot at competing in the series’ fourth season.

CBC announced that Family Feud Canada is officially casting and you and your family can apply right now.

Family Feud is looking for families all across Canada, and you could be one of ‘em.

Luckily, the application process isn’t too much of a hassle. The eligibility requirements as stated by CBC in order to compete are as follows:

  • You must be a family of five who all reside in Canada.
  • You and your family must be Canadian citizens, permanent residents or have a working permit.
  • Contestants must be 18 years old and over by September 1, 2022.
  • You and your family are not eligible if you are currently running for political office or have been on two or more game shows in the last year.
  • If you or anyone in your family has appeared on Family Feud before, there must be a 10-year gap before you’re eligible to compete again.
  • You are not eligible if anyone on the team knows, or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Zone 3, Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC), any affiliate that carries Family Feud, Gerry Dee Productions, sponsors of Family Feud and/or of their respective parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies, licensees, or partners.

The casting call currently does not include a deadline for applications, so you’ve got some time to wrangle your family together for your virtual audition.

In addition to filling out the application form, candidates are expected to film an introduction video featuring all members of their family. This way, producers can get a real feel as to whether or not you’re Family Feud Canada material.

Good luck!

