Tim Hortons Is Casting Quebecers For A Commercial & It Pays As Much As $2,250
Can you say "Toujours Frais"?
Ever wanted to break out into showbiz? While we can't promise you'll become the next Meryl Streep or George Clooney, you can possibly get some snazzy TV screen time. Tim Hortons is currently casting people and couples living in Quebec for an upcoming commercial, and they're paying anywhere from $750 to $2,250 or more for each day of filming.
The iconic Canadian coffee chain is scouting for Quebecers who love themselves some delicious Timmies, but there's a twist.
Tim Hortons wants anyone who is "flexitarian" when it comes to their diet. Now you might be wondering what the heck that means — and so are we – but it's just a fancy word for folks who enjoy their meat, but want to limit their consumption with some plant-based alternatives.
Tims want candidates to try out some "sandwiches with plant-based meat" but you've got to be a natural when it comes to being in front of the camera. While the casting call says no experience is needed, there are a few requirements to be eligible for your close-up.
Groundglass, the casting company behind the commercial, states that you must be a fully-vaccinated Canadian citizen or permanent resident without any dietary restrictions or food allergies to be considered.
In order to be eligible, you must also be free for a short virtual interview on February 15, and if selected, must undergo a COVID-19 test between February 17 and 22, as stated by casting.
If you land the part (Hollywood here you come. Just kidding, filming is actually in Toronto) you must be available for a few hours to meet with a stylist between February 18 and 22, per the casting call.
Groundglass says that filming will take place on February 23, and any and all transport and accommodation costs will be covered by production.
Now for the best part. The casting company is offering quite the salary for those selected.
Groundglass says that "if you are selected, you will receive $75 for the COVID test, $75 for the meeting with the stylist and $750 for the day of filming. If your testimonial is used in the final cut, you will also receive an additional $1,500 to $2,000 depending on how it is used. You will also receive $100 compensation for the day's travel. In addition, you will receive $350 per day of travel."
Cha-ching!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
