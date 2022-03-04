Trending Topics

jobs in quebec

This Company Is Casting Quebecers For A Fast Food Commercial & You Could Make Up To $2250

Get some camera time and make a lil cash while you're at it!

Film crew filming a scene in a diner.
Kriscole | Dreamstime

If you have ever wanted a chance at snagging some TV time, now just might be your chance. Ground Glass Casting is looking to cast Quebec residents for an upcoming fast food commercial. The best part of it all? Not only can you score a moment in the spotlight, but the gig pays anywhere from $750 to $2,250.

Ground Glass Casting is on the lookout for environmentally conscious Canadians of all ages who do small things every now and again to help the planet. Although the ad specifies they are looking for people to play a role in a fast-food commercial, the restaurant remains unknown.

The casting agency is looking for outgoing people who are comfortable being on camera. However, don't fret if you aren't an Emmy-winning actor — since Ground Glass wants regular folks, no acting experience is required.

Candidates would be expected to have made a small or large contribution to helping the environment. "This could be picking up litter on the way to school or work, running a community garden, bringing your own reusable utensils, or even turning old hockey sticks into a bedside table," the casting call says.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident and be fully vaccinated. Candidates must also be available for a few time slots throughout the month of March.

  • March 14: A short virtual interview with the director.
  • March 16 - 20: A few hours on one of these days would be required to undergo a COVID-19 test and meet with a stylist.
  • March 21 - 23: Filming will occur on one of these dates.
When it comes to compensation. Those selected will be paid $75 for the COVID test and another $75 for your meeting with the stylist.

If selected for filming, you will be paid a sum of $750, and if any of your testimonials make the cut for the commercial, you could be paid an additional $1,500 to $2,000.

A pre-selection will be announced on March 11, 2022.

