Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Can Fly From Montreal To Toronto For Only $49
40% off all base fare routes! ✈️
Have you been itching to get your travel on? Now might be the best time as Flair Airlines is having a flash sale with 40% off all base fare routes across Canada, the U.S and Mexico.
"Whether you're headed to the beach or the mountains, we've got a destination for you!" Flair states on its website. And you can snag a flight from Montreal to Toronto for as little as $49!
Who doesn't love a quick and easy escape to the 6ix? Especially with the return of the CNE, Raptor's season and loads of other things to do in Toronto.
If you're looking for more adventure and some scenic views, you can take a trip over to Canada's west coast. Flair Airlines flights are going for $149 from Montreal to Vancouver, so you can truly get a taste of that Van City life without having to spend an arm and a leg (although we can't say the same for when you're actually in Vancouver).
Montrealers can also take in the sights of Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta for $59 and $79, respectively. You can also take advantage of the 40% off sale and bring some flare via Flair to the Maritimes with flights as cheap as $49 from Montreal to Halifax.
In order to get your hands on the sweet deal, all you gotta do is use the promo code: TAKEOFF40 and travel between September 6 to November 29, 2022.
The sale is on until August 5 at 1:59 a.m. EST. With Canadian Thanksgiving creeping around the corner, Flair has listed October 7 to October 11 as its blackout dates for this time around.
Note that flights are one-way and include a personal item only. Don't fret if you've got bags for days, as you can totally add on a Flair bundle, which allows for additional checked and carry-on baggage, seat selection and more.
With less than 48 hours left and limited seats available, it's best to get to bookin' now.
