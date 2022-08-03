Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
flair airlines

Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Can Fly From Montreal To Toronto For Only $49

40% off all base fare routes! ✈️

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Flair Airlines airplane, Right: Toronto skyline.

Flair Airlines airplane, Right: Toronto skyline.

Flair Airlines, Rodrigolab | Dreamstime

Have you been itching to get your travel on? Now might be the best time as Flair Airlines is having a flash sale with 40% off all base fare routes across Canada, the U.S and Mexico.

"Whether you're headed to the beach or the mountains, we've got a destination for you!" Flair states on its website. And you can snag a flight from Montreal to Toronto for as little as $49!

Who doesn't love a quick and easy escape to the 6ix? Especially with the return of the CNE, Raptor's season and loads of other things to do in Toronto.

@mtlblog

You can fly from MTL to Toronto for only $49! 😮✈️ #mtl #montreal #mtlblog #narcity #toronto #torontopearson #pearsonairport #pearson #flair #flairairlines #quebec #travelsale #travel #canada #canadian #airtravel #travelcanada

If you're looking for more adventure and some scenic views, you can take a trip over to Canada's west coast. Flair Airlines flights are going for $149 from Montreal to Vancouver, so you can truly get a taste of that Van City life without having to spend an arm and a leg (although we can't say the same for when you're actually in Vancouver).

Montrealers can also take in the sights of Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta for $59 and $79, respectively. You can also take advantage of the 40% off sale and bring some flare via Flair to the Maritimes with flights as cheap as $49 from Montreal to Halifax.

In order to get your hands on the sweet deal, all you gotta do is use the promo code: TAKEOFF40 and travel between September 6 to November 29, 2022.

The sale is on until August 5 at 1:59 a.m. EST. With Canadian Thanksgiving creeping around the corner, Flair has listed October 7 to October 11 as its blackout dates for this time around.

Note that flights are one-way and include a personal item only. Don't fret if you've got bags for days, as you can totally add on a Flair bundle, which allows for additional checked and carry-on baggage, seat selection and more.

With less than 48 hours left and limited seats available, it's best to get to bookin' now.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...