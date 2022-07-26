Flair Airlines Has Montreal To Vancouver Flights For $69 Each Way
Nice.
Flair Airlines is letting you escape the city, fly across the country, and come back this winter all for under $200. The company's annual flash sale has brought the price of tickets to Vancouver down to $69, if you're flexible on the departure and return dates, book well in advance, and plan to pack extra light.
If you book a flight for Vancouver on November 30, for example, and then return a week later on December 7, you can pay as low as $177 (including taxes) for the whole trip. The flights are non-stop and average around 5 hours and 15 minutes in each direction.
As with most discount airlines, to keep ticket prices that low you'll have to forgo any and all amenities.
The $0 'bare bundle' allows for one personal item on the flight, weighing no more than 7kg. If you wear your heaviest clothes and pack minimally you can make that work. However, if you want to add an additional 10kg carry-on bag, that's an extra $56 per leg of the trip and tacks on an extra $112 to the overall ticket price.
Picking your seat can also add costs. If you go with the most standard $23 seat, you can take your pick of window or aisle spot, but you'll be stuck at the back of the plane. The recommended seats toward the front go for $40 each. And the front row seats cost $51.24 each way.
If you're fine with general boarding, that's the free option. If you want to board first, you can opt for that at a $10 extra cost per leg of the trip.
Those looking to escape Montreal for mega cheap this winter can do so with Flair if they're OK packing like a minimalist and forgoing all creature comforts during the trip. Given how cooped up most people have been during the pandemic, it might well be worth it.