Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
flair airlines

Flair Airlines Has Montreal To Vancouver Flights For $69 Each Way

Nice.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
Vancouver from the sky. Right: A Flair airplane in flight.

Vancouver from the sky. Right: A Flair airplane in flight.

Fredrik Vindelälv | Dreamstime, Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Flair Airlines is letting you escape the city, fly across the country, and come back this winter all for under $200. The company's annual flash sale has brought the price of tickets to Vancouver down to $69, if you're flexible on the departure and return dates, book well in advance, and plan to pack extra light.

If you book a flight for Vancouver on November 30, for example, and then return a week later on December 7, you can pay as low as $177 (including taxes) for the whole trip. The flights are non-stop and average around 5 hours and 15 minutes in each direction.

As with most discount airlines, to keep ticket prices that low you'll have to forgo any and all amenities.

The $0 'bare bundle' allows for one personal item on the flight, weighing no more than 7kg. If you wear your heaviest clothes and pack minimally you can make that work. However, if you want to add an additional 10kg carry-on bag, that's an extra $56 per leg of the trip and tacks on an extra $112 to the overall ticket price.

Picking your seat can also add costs. If you go with the most standard $23 seat, you can take your pick of window or aisle spot, but you'll be stuck at the back of the plane. The recommended seats toward the front go for $40 each. And the front row seats cost $51.24 each way.

If you're fine with general boarding, that's the free option. If you want to board first, you can opt for that at a $10 extra cost per leg of the trip.

Those looking to escape Montreal for mega cheap this winter can do so with Flair if they're OK packing like a minimalist and forgoing all creature comforts during the trip. Given how cooped up most people have been during the pandemic, it might well be worth it.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...