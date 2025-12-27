What's open & closed in Montreal on New Year's Day 2026
Plus early closing times for New Year's Eve!
The countdown to 2026 is on, which means it's time to figure out what's actually going to be open when you need it most in Montreal.
If you're trying to grab last-minute party supplies on New Year's Eve, need groceries on January 1, or are just mapping out what to do over the holidays in Montreal, knowing the hours can save you a major headache.
This year, New Year's Day falls on a Thursday. Since it's a statutory holiday across Canada, expect most businesses and services in Montreal to shut down for the day. That said, a few key spots will still have their doors open when you need them, and we've tracked down all the details below.
As for New Year's Eve 2025, it lands on a Wednesday and isn't technically a holiday — but plenty of places around the city are wrapping up early so staff can celebrate too. We've got the rundown on shortened hours so you're not caught off guard while prepping for your party.
Below, you'll find everything you need to know about grocery stores, liquor stores, shopping centres, public transit, government offices and attractions in Montreal on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026 — including grocery stores, the SAQ, STM, Services Québec and more.
Grocery stores
December 31, 2025 (New Year's Eve):
- Costco: Locations throughout Greater Montreal will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Provigo & Maxi: Expect most Provigo stores to wrap up by 5 p.m. Maxi hasn't published holiday schedules online, but hours should mirror its sister chain.
- Metro & Super C: Most stores will close at 5 p.m. Confirm your local store's times on the Metro and Super C sites.
- IGA: Most locations closing at 5 p.m. Check the IGA website to verify your neighbourhood store's schedule.
- Walmart: All stores open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Public markets: Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market and Maisonneuve Market will close at 5 p.m.
January 1, 2026 (New Year's Day): The big grocery chains and market will mostly be shut down, but you've still got options:
- Pharmacies: Major chains like Pharmaprix and Jean Coutu typically open with limited hours on New Year's Day. Since holiday schedules aren't always posted online, calling ahead is your best bet.
- Depanneurs: Plenty of corner stores across Montreal will stay open for emergency supplies. Give yours a quick call to double-check.
- Aisle 24: This cashierless chain is open 24/7 every single day of the year. Just download the app and set up a profile to get in.
SAQ and SQDC
The SAQ will close early at 5 p.m. on December 31, 2025, and many won't reopen until January 3, 2026. If you need booze on New Year's Day itself, head to a depanneur — many will be selling beer and wine.
Meanwhile, SQDC stores are open until 5 on New Year's Eve and closed on January 1.
Shopping malls
Expect major malls across Greater Montreal — like Galeries d'Anjou, Place Versailles and others — to operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 31, 2025. They'll be closed entirely on January 1, 2026.
Services
STM: On the night of December 31 to January 1, the metro will run late to get everyone home safely. Lines 1 (Green), 2 (Orange) and 4 (Yellow) will keep going until at least 2:30 a.m., though exact last-train times depend on your station. Check the STM website for specifics. Line 5 (Blue) sticks to its regular weekday schedule.
Canada Post: Mail collection and delivery are paused on statutory holidays, so nothing's happening on New Year's Day.
Banks: All banks will be closed on January 1.
Service Canada: Closed on New Year's Day.
Services Québec: Offices will be closed from December 31, 2025, through January 2, 2026.
Things to do
Public markets: Place Jacques-Cartier Market will be open December 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. and January 1 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Mont-Royal Neighbourhood Market also opens both days from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Meanwhile, Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve markets close at 5 p.m. on December 31 and stay shut on January 1 and 2.
Grand Minuit: A brand-new outdoor celebration called Grand Minuit is taking over the Old Port for New Year's Eve, turning the waterfront into one giant open-air dance floor.
Espace pour la vie museums: All five locations will be open with adjusted schedules. The Biodome, Biosphere, Insectarium and Planetarium open January 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. On December 31, the Planetarium operates 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the others run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Botanical Garden's outdoor areas are accessible daily throughout the holidays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cinemas: Big chains like Cineplex typically stay open through the holidays, including New Year's Day.