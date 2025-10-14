5 things to do for free in Montreal to embrace your fall aesthetic with no driving required
Because parking tickets don't pair well with pumpkin spice.
Montreal in the fall has serious main character energy. The air's crisp, the leaves are fiery, the outfits are on point, and the city feels alive.
It's the perfect season to get outside and explore, especially now that the heat of summer has backed off. And, now that Lyft has arrived in Montreal and the Greater Quebec Area, you can do it all without stressing over finding parking or navigating traffic.
In just a few taps, you can embrace all the autumn fun with rides across the whole city. Plus, new riders can get 50% off their first five rides (max $10 off/ride) with code 50MTL.
So if you're looking to embrace your autumn era without the hassle of driving yourself, these five Montreal spots are worth checking out.
Parc Jean-Drapeau
The Montreal Biosphere peeks through autumn foliage at Parc Jean-Drapeau.Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Parc Jean-Drapeau has its own magic this time of year. With free access to Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve (yep, the same track used for F1), you can walk, cycle and skate in the fresh autumn air. A Lyft ride across Pont Jacques-Cartier is all it takes to escape to this nature-soaked spot.
Atwater Market and the Lachine Canal
Lose track of time while strolling through Atwater Market, overflowing this time of year with pumpkins, squash, corn, apples and all the fall fare you can imagine. Follow it up with a walk or bike ride along the Lachine Canal. The mix of warm colours and waterfront views is as classic as Montreal gets.
Mount Royal and Beaver Lake
Beaver Lake on Mount Royal in Montreal with white cloudy sky and autumn foliage. Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Old Montreal
For scenes straight out of a postcard, Old Montreal is a must. Take your time wandering through cobblestone streets and historic architecture, draped in enchanting fall colours — every corner is sure to feel like a photo-op. It's the kind of spot that's ideal for exploring with no set plans.
Avenue Duluth and Parc La Fontaine
People walking around the large pond in Parc La Fontaine in Montreal with autumn leaves falling around.Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
If you're into something a little more laid-back, wander down Avenue Duluth, then cut across to Parc La Fontaine — a great option for taking in the vibes while sipping a warm beverage (ideally of the spiced variety). Parking is notoriously tricky in this part of the city, so skip all that by booking a Lyft ride.
Fall in Montreal doesn't last forever, which makes every moment worth chasing. And a quick Lyft ride makes checking a few items off your list easier (plus, no one will have to see you parallel park).
Download the Lyft app and don't forget to use the code 50MTL to enjoy 50% off your first five rides, (max $10/ride). Terms apply.