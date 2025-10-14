Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Advertisement Content

5 things to do for free in Montreal to embrace your fall aesthetic with no driving required

Because parking tickets don't pair well with pumpkin spice.

La Grande Roue de Montréal surrounded by trees with red and orange leaves. Right: Visitors at the Kondiaronk lookout on top of Mount Royal.

La Grande Roue de Montréal. Right: Kondiaronk lookout, Mount Royal.

Isabel Poulin | Dreamstime, Louise Rivard | Dreamstime
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

Montreal in the fall has serious main character energy. The air's crisp, the leaves are fiery, the outfits are on point, and the city feels alive.

It's the perfect season to get outside and explore, especially now that the heat of summer has backed off. And, now that Lyft has arrived in Montreal and the Greater Quebec Area, you can do it all without stressing over finding parking or navigating traffic.

In just a few taps, you can embrace all the autumn fun with rides across the whole city. Plus, new riders can get 50% off their first five rides (max $10 off/ride) with code 50MTL.

So if you're looking to embrace your autumn era without the hassle of driving yourself, these five Montreal spots are worth checking out.

Parc Jean-Drapeau

The Montreal Biosphere peeks through autumn foliage at Parc Jean-Drapeau. The Montreal Biosphere peeks through autumn foliage at Parc Jean-Drapeau.Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Parc Jean-Drapeau has its own magic this time of year. With free access to Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve (yep, the same track used for F1), you can walk, cycle and skate in the fresh autumn air. A Lyft ride across Pont Jacques-Cartier is all it takes to escape to this nature-soaked spot.

Atwater Market and the Lachine Canal

Lose track of time while strolling through Atwater Market, overflowing this time of year with pumpkins, squash, corn, apples and all the fall fare you can imagine. Follow it up with a walk or bike ride along the Lachine Canal. The mix of warm colours and waterfront views is as classic as Montreal gets.

Mount Royal and Beaver Lake

Beaver Lake on Mount Royal in Montreal with white cloudy sky and autumn foliage. Beaver Lake on Mount Royal in Montreal with white cloudy sky and autumn foliage. Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Fall in the city isn't complete without a trip to Mount Royal. Book a Lyft ride up to the iconic Mount Royal Chalet and take in the sweeping views before hiking your way down past Beaver Lake. Remember to bring a camera because this is one of the city's most photogenic spots.

Old Montreal

For scenes straight out of a postcard, Old Montreal is a must. Take your time wandering through cobblestone streets and historic architecture, draped in enchanting fall colours — every corner is sure to feel like a photo-op. It's the kind of spot that's ideal for exploring with no set plans.

Avenue Duluth and Parc La Fontaine

People walking around the large pond in Parc La Fontaine in Montreal with autumn leaves falling around. People walking around the large pond in Parc La Fontaine in Montreal with autumn leaves falling around.Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

If you're into something a little more laid-back, wander down Avenue Duluth, then cut across to Parc La Fontaine — a great option for taking in the vibes while sipping a warm beverage (ideally of the spiced variety). Parking is notoriously tricky in this part of the city, so skip all that by booking a Lyft ride.

Fall in Montreal doesn't last forever, which makes every moment worth chasing. And a quick Lyft ride makes checking a few items off your list easier (plus, no one will have to see you parallel park).

Download the Lyft app and don't forget to use the code 50MTL to enjoy 50% off your first five rides, (max $10/ride). Terms apply.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were caught kissing on a yacht and the photos are wild

He kissed a girl, and he liked it!

A new $200 government payment is landing in some Quebecers' bank accounts this week

The benefit first launched over the summer.

This cozy lakeside village bathed in fall colours is one of the 'most beautiful' in Quebec

Go for the fall colours, stay for the charm.

This scenic train ride near Montreal winds through valleys bursting with fall colours

The coziest way to catch peak foliage without the hike. 🍁