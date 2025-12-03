Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

You can slide down 80-metre drops at the world's largest tubing park near Montreal

It's less than an hour away from the city! ❄️🎿

People snow tubing near Montreal.

Les Glissades du Domaine des Pays d'en Haut in Piedmont is the world's largest snowsliding centre with 61 slopes, 80-metre vertical drops and five different types of sleds.

@nayrinahabedian | Instagram, Glissades des Pays d'en Haut | Facebook
Contributor

If you're still looking for a way to make Quebec's winter a little more bearable, this massive snow tubing park less than an hour from Montreal might do the trick.

Les Glissades du Domaine des Pays d'en Haut in Piedmont is the world's largest snowsliding centre with 61 slopes, 80-metre vertical drops and five different types of sleds. The spot has been around since 1964 and uses state-of-the-art snow guns to cover the slopes early in the season.

It's also less than 70km from Montreal, so you can plan a day trip or weekend getaway without driving too far.

There are 15,000 lifts per hour and 13 snow ride areas to explore. A magic carpet brings you back to the top, and there's a light-up dome covering the lift to keep wind and snow off you during the ride up.

The sled options include snow tubes, the tornado, rafting, Vortex360 and bobsleighs. The rides range from all-ages to expert, and some seat up to 12 people. There's a special zone called "the Avalanche" for more experienced sliders, and helmets are provided for the extreme rides.

During your visit, you can grab some food and snacks from the Halte-Resto Versant-Soleil and warm up by the outdoor fires. The maple taffy at Cabane à Tire is popular, and there's also pork jowl poutine if you're looking for something heartier. You can also pre-order meals through the UEAT app to avoid waiting in line and maximize your sliding time.

During the holidays, the site offers evening sliding with illuminated trails and background music.

Interested in hitting the slopes?

Tickets start at around $40 per adult and can be purchased online. While you can always show up in person and grab a pass for the day, booking online is suggested to help manage the number of visitors, especially on weekends.

Glissades du Domaine des Pays d'en Haut

Price: Two-hour passes start at $41.50 for adults (tubing only), $48.50 (tubing + rafting + tornado), or $53.50 (all rides). Four-hour passes range from $47.50 to $59.50

When: All winter long, extended hours during the holidays

Address: 440 Chem. Avila, Piedmont, QC

Why You Need To Go: Tubing is a fun activity for all ages. Plus, you don't have to pretend to be good at skiing.

domainedespaysdenhaut.com

Montreal Things To Do Things To Do
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

