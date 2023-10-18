Here's The Spot To Celebrate The Holidays In Montreal This Year
The possibilities are endless!
The holiday season is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than in the heart of the historic and charming Old Montreal? Corner Collection is the ultimate destination for all your holiday parties and special celebrations. It's a place where tradition meets modernity, where old-world charm fuses seamlessly with contemporary luxury, creating an unforgettable backdrop for your holiday festivities.
With 17 customizable reception spaces, they've got something to suit every style and preference. Whether you're planning a corporate soirée or a special celebration with friends and family, their expert team will help you transform your vision into reality. Accommodating up to 600 people, you can choose between private or semi-private rooms, ensuring that your gathering has just the right ambiance you desire.
When it comes to holiday celebrations, it's not just about the venue; it's about the food, and Corner Collection truly shines in this department. They have five delectable restaurants that offer a range of culinary delights and can host up to 200 people. From traditional festive feasts to modern cuisine, you'll find the perfect menu to suit your celebration.
Corner Collection: Elevate your holiday events and gatherings
Choices of venues:
- 2 luxury hotels
- 17 customizable reception venues
- 5 restaurants
- A private spa
Where: Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Book: With over 19,000 square feet of customizable venue space, two luxury hotels, 17 reception venues, five mouthwatering restaurants, and even a privatized spa, they've got all your holiday festivities covered. Say goodbye to the stress of holiday planning, and hello to a season filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments.