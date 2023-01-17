I Tried Pizzeria 900's DIY Pizza Kit On A Double Date Night — Here's How It Went
Here's a free hint: follow their instructions!
Pizzeria 900 may be best known for its hyper-authentic pizza certification, but it also offers a DIY dining option for those of us willing to take our futures into our own hands: a make-it-at-home pizza kit.
One calm winter's weeknight, I decided to subject myself, my partner and two of my friends to a double date night using one of the three pizza kit options available at Pizzeria 900. It was definitely a night to remember.
The basic homemade pizza kit costs $23 and contains four balls of dough (personal pizza size), a container of sauce, fresh basil and portioned fior di latte mozzarella. The middle tier — called the "Foukit" after francophone rapper Fouki — costs $33 and contains everything in the homemade pizza kit plus 100 grams of salami, some grana padano cheese and spicy oil to top off your creation.
The ingredients to Pizzeria 900's Foukit kit (dough balls not pictured).Aashia Bose | @aashxa
I chose the Foukit for its simplicity, variety of ingredients and relatively affordable price — I just couldn't get excited about the less elaborate kit.
If you're looking for something even heartier, though, the Quartier des spectacles Pizzeria 900 also offers the "Pizza Kit <3," a $40 package that includes arugula, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, two arancini, and four cannoli. A splurge indeed, but not what I was looking for this time around.
We began by "resting the dough," which isn't in the official Pizzeria 900 homemade pizza kit instructions, but it did feel fancy.
Someone stretches pizza dough over a floured countertop.Aashia Bose | @aashxa
For two of the pizzas (mine and my partner's), we did not read the instructions whatsoever. Instead, we relied on our quick wits and impatience, and also the fact that one of the people in attendance actually works for a different pizza place, so we knew we were in good hands.
Here's what our DIY pizzas looked like, topped with only ingredients from the Foukit. We added all the toppings before baking, which coincidentally is not recommended by Pizzeria 900.
Two pizzas sit on a baking dish with all their toppings.Aashia Bose | @aashxa
The pizzas took longer to cook through than we expected, and one of them came out reminiscent of school lunch pizza. Thankfully, they were still markedly edible — mine was especially good, my girlfriend said.
What? She's usually right! Look at my pizza, it's the one on the left. You can't tell me that looks bad.
Two cooked pizzas rest on a cuttingboard.Aashia Bose | @aashxa
Our daring (and responsible) double-dinner-date partners chose to follow the Pizzeria 900 instructions: bake the pizza with only the sauce and any fresh, wet ingredients, like veggies, for five to six minutes. Then, you add cheese and other toppings before finishing in the oven for another six to seven minutes.
Two uncooked, sauced pizzas sit on a baking sheet.Aashia Bose | @aashxa
This yielded cheesy, well-cooked pizzas with good crust definition. After following the directions like sane people, my friends added their own twist to their pizzas by incorporating toppings from their fridge, including a divisive but delicious addition: blue cheese.
Two cooked pizzas sit on the stovetop.Aashia Bose | @aashxa
The pizzas cooked according to our own made-up rules were tasty and filling, but those that followed the Pizzeria 900 instructions came out seeming much more authentic and professional. If you take nothing else from this article, know this: directions are there for a reason!
So, what's the final verdict?
A homemade pizza inside a Pizzeria 900 takeout box.Aashia Bose | @aashxa
All of the people who embarked on this grand adventure would do it again — it provided a fun bonding activity to enjoy together, and left us with a nice dinner we actually put effort into! Plus, it's really hard to mess up, and we certainly gave the recipe every opportunity to fail.
If you're looking for an affordable way to make date night in a little more special, these DIY pizza kits are worth the price.