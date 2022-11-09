Italian Experts Certified This Montreal Pizza As Authentic & It's A 1st In Quebec
Pizzeria No.900 is the only chain in the world to get the distinction.🇮🇹
There are tons of places where you can eat great pizza in Montreal. But if you're looking for a certified authentic foodie experience, the Naples-style pizza from Pizzeria No.900 is the way to go.
The Montreal-born pizza chain has received AVPN certification (Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana), an international distinction granted exclusively to restaurants that follow the rules and traditions of classic Neapolitan pizza from Italy.
Pizzeria No.900 is now the only pizzeria in the provincewith the prestigious title. The restaurant also says it's the first chain in the whole world to be honoured with this seal of authenticity.
So what makes it special? A series of precise steps in the making of the pie, including "controlled-denomination ingredients," a specific fermentation control and kind of flour, a traditional technique of rolling out the dough, a precise cooking time as well as an oven capable of reaching 900 degrees Fahrenheit.
"We work very hard to highlight the profession of pizza chefs in Quebec and to cultivate the artisanal art of Neapolitan pizza," Alexandre Brunet, president of the pizzeria chain, said in a press release. "We feel great pride in seeing our efforts rewarded today by the highest spheres in this field."
The first Pizzeria No.900 opened on rue Bernard in Outremont back in 2014. Its success since then has allowed Brunet to gradually open 27 other locations across Quebec.
Montreal Island has 12 Pizzeria No.900s, so there's probably one branch near you if you're feeling peckish, and craving some authentic Italian food.