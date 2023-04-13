La Pizza Week Is Returning & Montreal Is About To Get Cheesy AF
Two weeks of pizza goodness! 🍕
It's time for pizza lovers across Montreal to rejoice because the delish food fest La Pizza Week is officially making its return to Canada from May 1 to 14, 2023, and things are about to get real saucy around here.
La Pizza Week's third edition will celebrate the love of pizza across Canada. You can get your hands on some signature pizzas for not one, but two whole weeks. During this time, the long list of participating restaurants, which will be dropping at the end of April, will put forth a limited-edition pizza made specifically for the festival.
"Customers can participate by trying these new and exciting pizza creations, sharing their experiences on social media, and voting for their favourites," La Pizza Week wrote in an email to MTL Blog.
Pizza aficionados can also order from select restaurants during La Pizza Week using DoorDash, which has partnered with the festival for the last two years. "La Pizza Week makes it easier than ever to support local businesses and indulge in delicious pizza, whether dining in or taking out," organizers said.
Restaurant registration for La Pizza Week will remain open until April 20, 2023.
During the 2022 festival, Montreal's very own Alto's Pizza ranked among the best of the best pizzas in all of Canada with their Alt-O-Max pizza creation.
So, will any pizzerias across the 514 come out on top this year?
La Pizza Week 2023
When: May 1 to 14, 2023
Participating Restaurants: Full list is dropping on April 28
