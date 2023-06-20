This Montreal Pizzeria Is Giving Away Free Pies This Week
You'll need an app to snag a slice. 🍕
National Pizza Day in Canada may be celebrated on February 9, but up to 700 lucky Montrealers will be able to grab a small Alto pizza for free on Wednesday, June 21. This collaboration with Skip The Dishes starts at 3 p.m. on the 21st and is limited to cheese pizzas, so no gaming the system by requesting 8,000 toppings.
All you have to do to receive your free pie is to show the Alto team that you have the Skip The Dishes app downloaded on your phone, and that's it! There's no purchase necessary, although spending money directly at local establishments is never a bad thing.
The giveaway will take place as supplies last through 6:30 p.m. at the 3469 avenue du Parc location of Alto. The restaurant's co-owner Mathew Fronimadis said the family-run business owners are "always looking to give back to their community, and what better way than free pizza day!"
It's hard to argue with that.
Alto is no stranger to free pizza giveaways: earlier this year, they gave away a pair of customized sneakers alongside a full year of free pizza (one extra large pizza a week for 52 weeks). And it's not bad pizza, y'all. In fact, the restaurant's Alt-O-Max pies were ranked among the top five best pizzas in Canada during La Pizza Week 2022.
While the restaurant didn't secure another victory in La Pizza Week 2023, its popularity among locals remains steadfast. The upcoming free pizza event is an excellent opportunity for Montrealers to indulge in the flavours that Alto has to offer.
One local reviewer called Alto a "Great place," adding that they "ate super late at around 12 a.m., and the service was still so great. The staff was super nice. The place is really nice and spacious."
As for toppings, of which Alto has many, this reviewer enjoyed the extra-large meatball pizza.
Others recommended the meat-lovers pizza or the Alto special, which features pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and green olives. Speaking about the Alto special, one reviewer wrote, "The pizza was amazing, the crust was cooked to perfection as you can eat it with your hands and the slice won’t sag on you. It was full of toppings that were all fresh and flavourful."
This reviewer also enjoyed the baklava cheesecake, and others recommended the pizzaghetti, burgers, and other items on the restaurant's frankly daunting menu. Any way you slice it, it seems there's something to enjoy at Alto.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.