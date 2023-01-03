7 Of The Best Montreal Restaurants For Late-Night Food
2 a.m. smoked meat or poutine craving? No problem.
When you're up late — just getting out of a club, or simply practicing some good old revenge bedtime procrastination — and the cravings for poutine, smoked meat, or some other greasy goodness set in, there are key places you can rely on to satisfy that late-night hunger.
These Montreal restaurants serve comfort food around the clock and, according to Google Maps, are the most popular after-hours joints in the city:
La Banquise
Where: 994, rue Rachel Est
Reason to try: This diner is open 24/7 and serves over two dozen kinds of poutine, from 'La Elvis' topped with ground beef, green peppers and mushrooms ($11.95) to 'La Paul Pogo' with pogo, onions and bacon ($12.75). The portions are generous and you can pair the grub with your choice of local microbrew.
Boustan Crescent
Where: 2020, rue Crescent
Reason to try: When you're in the mood for crispy marinated meat and garlic sauce, Boustan is the place to go. The downtown location on Crescent and Boustan Sainte-Catherine are two late-night oases serving delectable Middle Eastern meals until 2 or 3 a.m. during the week and 4 a.m. on the weekends.
Dunn's Famous
Where: 1249, rue Metcalfe
Reason to try: Take your pick of smoked meat dishes, pastrami, cheesecake, and most other kinds of comfort food you can imagine from this chain of Jewish delis that stay open late. The Dunn's Famous burger is piled with an extra layer of smoked meat and you can swap out the fries for latkes or pick from three kinds of side poutine (if that gives you some idea of the extensive selection).
Chef on Call
Where: 3430, avenue Parc
Reason to try: Who cares if it's frigid and snowing outside? You want a milkshake at 1 a.m. on a Tuesday, Chef on Call will make you one… and you have a dozen flavours to pick from ($5). You can pair that with chicken tenders, a burger, or perhaps a sandwich, poutine, pasta or salad. The Milton Park location closes at 2 a.m. during the week and 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, but the restaurant is best known for its speedy take-out and delivery service.
Restaurant Paulo & Suzanne
Where: 5501 boul Gouin Ouest
Reason to try: This Cartierville greasy spoon is open 24 hours every Saturday and until 3 a.m. through the rest of the week. It serves classic casse-croûte fare, like burgers, hot dogs and subs, along with a variety of breakfast food options. The 50s diner look is complete with chrome tables and red leather benches straight out of Archie's Riverdale.
Patati Patata St-Laurent Friterie Deluxe
Where: 4177 boul St-Laurent
Reason to try: This popular, affordable Plateau staple is open until 2 a.m. every day. If you're lucky enough to snag a seat, you can sip on fresh-squeezed juice ($6.50) and homemade borscht soup ($4), before digging into a classic cheesy poutine ($9.50) or breakfast sandwich ($5).
Pizza Chez Dany
The entrance to Pizza Chez Dany with a neon sign in the window.
Where: 4348, rue Saint-Denis
Reason to try: This joint has you covered for pizza and poutine until 3 a.m. on Thursdays and 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. You can always grab a slice to go or dine in on a dime.