Inflation Is Still Going Up In Canada — Here's Which Products Had The Biggest Price Increases

But could the situation be improving? 💸

Senior Editor
The interior of a grocery store in Montreal, Quebec.

The interior of a grocery store in Montreal, Quebec.

Anikasalsera | Dreamstime

Inflation is still going up in Canada, though the rate of increase is not as bad as it was last year — not that that's much comfort to Canadians watching prices mount.

Statistics Canada has released its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, showing a 5.2% overall price jump between February 2022 and February 2023 and a 0.4% increase since January. That's compared to a 12-month (year-over-year) change of 5.9% and a monthly change of 0.5% in the last monthly report.

But StatsCan warns that while it might appear as if the situation has greatly improved since the 8.1% year-over-year CPI change in June 2022, that's only because record-high inflation last year makes the more recent increases look good by comparison. Prices, the federal agency states, "remain elevated."

Especially those for groceries. Statistics Canada noted a whopping 10.6% 12-month increase in food prices in February 2023, due, it says, to "supply constraints amid unfavourable weather in growing regions" and higher prices for animal feed, energy and packing materials.

A bar graph showing the rate of price increases for 16 grocery products between February 2022 and February 2023.A bar graph showing the rate of price increases for 16 grocery products between February 2022 and February 2023.Statistics Canada

With 12-month changes of 15.7%, 14.8%, 7.4% and 6%, respectively, juices, cereal products, seafood, and confectionary items led grocery basket cost jumps, according to the report.

Vegetables (up 13.9% between February 2022 and February 2023), bakery products (also up 13.9%), non-alcoholic beverages (11.1%), dairy (9.1%) and meat (6.2%) also increased in price, though "to a lesser extent" than in January, StatsCan notes.

Energy prices, by contrast, decreased by 0.6% in the last year, driven by a 1% one-month drop and a 4.7% 12-month drop in the price of gas, "the first yearly decline," the report states, "since January 2021."

Housing price increases are also on a downward trajectory, up 6.1% between February 2022 and February 2023 compared to a 6.6% jump between January 2022 and January 2023.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Thomas MacDonald
Senior Editor
Thomas is MTL Blog's Senior Editor. He lives in Saint-Henri and loves it so much that he named his cat after it. On weekdays, he's publishing stories, editing and helping to manage MTL Blog's team of amazing writers. His beats include the STM, provincial and municipal politics and Céline Dion. On weekends, you might run into him brunching at Greenspot, walking along the Lachine Canal or walking Henri the cat in Parc Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier.
Recommended For You
Loading...