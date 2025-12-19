A Montreal bakery was hit with over $14K in food safety fines — this year alone
Over $20K in fines in the last two years.
It's been a big year for MAPAQ fines in Montreal, with dozens of restaurants and food establishments facing safety violations ranging from pest contamination to improper food temperatures.
Now, a Saint-Laurent bakery and grocery store has joined the list of businesses hit with hefty penalties in 2025.
Mimimelon, located at 2069 Rue Saint-Louis, has racked up more than $14,000 in food safety fines in 2025 following a series of inspections that uncovered repeated violations, according to court records published by Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ).
The business was cited five times across two separate inspection dates, with all judgments issued by the Montreal municipal court on November 13, 2025.
The violations
The fines stem from inspections conducted on November 5, 2024 and January 28, 2025, with all five judgments issued by the Montreal municipal court on November 13, 2025.
Pest contamination (twice)
- Fine: $4,200
- Infraction date: November 5, 2024 (judgment November 13, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects, rodents, or their droppings
- Fine: $5,000
- Infraction date: January 28, 2025 (judgment November 13, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects, rodents, or their droppings
Unclean premises and equipment
- Fine: $3,000
- Infraction date: November 5, 2024 (judgment November 13, 2025)
- Violation: Premises, equipment, and utensils used for food preparation and storage not kept clean
Improper hot food temperatures (twice)
- Fine: $1,000
- Infraction date: November 5, 2024 (judgment November 13, 2025)
- Violation: Hot perishable products not maintained at a minimum internal temperature of 60°C until delivery to the consumer
- Fine: $1,000
- Infraction date: January 28, 2025 (judgment November 13, 2025)
- Violation: Hot perishable products not maintained at a minimum internal temperature of 60°C until delivery to the consumer
Total fines in 2025: $14,200
Not the first time
This isn't Mimimelon's first encounter with MAPAQ violations. In 2024, the business was fined $6,500 for violations that occurred during an August 4, 2023 inspection, which found both pest contamination ($4,000 fine) and unclean premises ($2,500 fine).
Nevertheless, the business, which sells peanut-free, lactose-free, and kosher desserts, maintains a 4.6-star average on Google Reviews.
Is the location still safe?
MAPAQ states that when a food business remains open, it means corrective actions have been taken and follow-up inspections are performed to ensure compliance. Restaurants and food establishments are only closed when there is an immediate risk to public health.
These fines reflect violations at the time of the inspections and not necessarily the current state of the location.
For more information on recent fines and inspection data, you can consult the official MAPAQ database at mapaq.gouv.qc.ca/condamnations.