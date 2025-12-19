Katy Perry's ex-husband just publicly slammed her relationship with Justin Trudeau
"Don't put me in a category with that guy."
For those who may not remember, long before pop star Katy Perry was cuddling up to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, she was (briefly) married to English comedian Russell Brand.
Now, Brand is sharing his thoughts on his ex-wife's current relationship — and he's not exactly thrilled about her new partner.
Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Arizona on Thursday night, Brand referenced his marriage to the singer before taking a shot at Trudeau. Making the moment even more awkward, Perry's mother was reportedly in attendance.
"Look, Katy Perry. I was married to her, I love her still, and I'm glad her mum's in the room to hear me say this," Brand began, setting up what came next.
"I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau?!? Come on, man! Don't put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge," he said to the laughing crowd.
The 50-year-old, who has been embraced by right-wingers in recent years, quickly pivoted, focusing the rest of his speech on Christianity and politics.
As for Brand and Perry's history, the two tied the knot in 2010 in a lavish ceremony in India, but their marriage lasted just 14 months before Brand filed for divorce in December 2011. Perry later had a long-term relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter, Daisy Dove.
Perry and Trudeau's unlikely romance first made headlines in late July 2025, when the pair were spotted dining at Le Violon in Montreal before grabbing cocktails at Taverne Atlantic. Days later, Trudeau attended Perry's Bell Centre concert with his daughter Ella-Grace, singing along from near the front.
By October, photos surfaced of the couple kissing aboard Perry's yacht in California. Trudeau then attended her 41st birthday party in Paris, and the relationship became Instagram official in the fall.
The relationship has only gotten more serious since then. Earlier this month, Perry accompanied Trudeau to a diplomatic meeting with Japan's former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, sparking a fresh wave of internet reactions about the pop star's role in international diplomacy.
Even Trudeau's ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has weighed in on the relationship, telling a podcast in November that while the situation affects her emotionally, "how you react to stuff is your decision."
While Brand's remarks at the event were clearly tongue-in-cheek, they highlight just how unexpected Perry's current relationship is — even to those who know her best.