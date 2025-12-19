We shopped for Christmas dinner at 5 Montreal grocery stores & the price difference is wild
Are you overpaying for your holiday meal?
With Christmas dinner just days away (and grocery prices set to rise in Quebec in January), we wanted to see how much the same holiday staples cost across Montreal's biggest grocery chains. From turkey and potatoes to butter and yule log, we checked prices at IGA, Metro, Super C, Provigo, and Maxi.
We tried our best to match brand quality and package sizes, but when sizes varied significantly, we compared unit prices to keep things fair. And since many stores have holiday sales running right now, we've included both sale and regular prices — because let's be honest, most of us are shopping for sales anyway.
Curious about what we found? The results may surprise you.
Turkey
- IGA: $0.44/100g (Exceldor frozen, ~4kg, on sale for ~$17.56)
- Metro: $0.77/100g (Butterball frozen, ~4kg, on sale for ~$30.76)
- Super C: $0.43/100g (Butterball frozen, ~4kg, on sale for ~$17.20)
- Provigo: $0.66/100g (Butterball fresh, ~5.2kg, $34.58)
- Maxi: $0.76/100g (Butterball frozen, 5kg, $38.00)
Super C and IGA are neck-and-neck for the cheapest turkey per 100g, both coming in around $0.43–$0.44. Metro and Maxi are the most expensive, nearly double the price per gram.
Russet Potatoes
- IGA: $0.15/100g (10lb bag, $6.99)
- Metro: $0.11/100g (10lb bag, on sale for $4.99)
- Super C: $0.09/100g (10lb bag, $3.99)
- Provigo: $0.11/100g (10lb bag, on sale for $5.00)
- Maxi: $0.11/100g (10lb bag, $4.99)
Super C takes the crown here at just $0.09/100g. Metro, Provigo, and Maxi all tie for second place, while IGA is the priciest.
Unsalted Butter (454g)
- IGA: $5.99 (Compliments, on sale)
- Metro: $6.49 (Selection)
- Super C: $3.99 (Selection, on sale)
- Provigo: $5.99 (No Name)
- Maxi: $5.98 (No Name)
Super C absolutely dominates this category at $3.99. Maxi, IGA, and Provigo hover around $6, while Metro is the most expensive at $6.49.
Nantes Carrots (454g)
- IGA: $0.88/100g ($3.99)
- Metro: $0.81/100g ($3.69, on sale)
- Super C: $0.66/100g ($2.99, on sale)
- Provigo: $0.88/100g ($4.00)
- Maxi: $0.77/100g ($3.50)
Super C wins again with the cheapest carrots at $0.66/100g. Maxi and Metro follow, while IGA and Provigo are tied for most expensive.
Green Beans
- IGA: $0.39/100g (~450g bag, on sale for ~$1.76)
- Metro: $1.76/100g (340g, $5.99)
- Super C: $1.47/100g (340g, $4.99)
- Provigo: $1.84/100g (380g, $6.99)
- Maxi: $1.32/100g (380g, $5.00)
IGA has a massive lead here thanks to its sale price on a larger bag. Among the other stores, Maxi offers the best value, while Provigo is the priciest.
Meatballs (680g)
- IGA: $2.06/100g (Compliments Swedish meatballs, $13.99)
- Metro: $1.91/100g (Irrésistible Angus beef meatballs, $12.99)
- Super C: $1.62/100g (Irrésistibles Swedish-style meatballs, on sale for $10.99)
- Provigo: $1.76/100g (No Name beef meatballs, $12.00)
- Maxi: $1.62/100g (No Name beef meatballs, $11.00)
Super C and Maxi tie for the cheapest meatballs at $1.62/100g. Metro and Provigo land in the middle, while IGA is the most expensive.
Ciabatta Bread
- IGA: $1.07/100g (Au Pain Doré, 325g, $3.49)
- Metro: $1.07/100g (Première Moisson, 325g, $3.49)
- Super C: $0.83/100g (Irrésistibles, 325g, $2.69)
- Provigo: $0.90/100g (ACE, 390g, on sale for $3.50)
- Maxi: $0.90/100g (ACE, 390g, on sale for $3.50)
Super C has the cheapest bread by a noticeable margin. Provigo and Maxi tie for second, while IGA and Metro are the most expensive (though you're paying for premium bakery brands).
Yule Log
- IGA: $4.05/100g (Fabrique Ricardo, 740g, $29.99)
- Metro: $2.50/100g (Irrésistibles triple chocolate, 1.2kg, $29.99)
- Super C: $1.74/100g (Traditional caramel & chocolate, 800g, on sale for $13.88)
- Provigo: $2.67/100g (The French Oven chocolate, 450g, $12.00)
- Maxi: $1.63/100g (Traditional caramel & chocolate, 800g, $13.00)
Maxi and Super C offer the best value for this classic Christmas dessert, both coming in under $1.75/100g. IGA's premium Fabrique Ricardo log is significantly pricier at over $4/100g.
Which store is the cheapest overall?
If you bought all eight items at their current sale prices, here's what you'd pay before tax:
- Super C: $60.72
- IGA: $83.76
- Provigo: $84.06
- Maxi: $84.97
- Metro: $98.39
Overall winner: Super C
Super C comes out way ahead as the cheapest option for a full Christmas dinner grocery run. At just over $60, it's roughly $23 to $24 cheaper than IGA, Provigo, and Maxi, and more than $37 cheaper than Metro.
IGA, Provigo, and Maxi all land in the mid-$80 range, while Metro stands alone as the most expensive of the five by a wide margin.
Without sale prices, the gap would be even bigger. Based on regular pricing, IGA would jump to roughly $104, Metro to about $107, and Super C to around $81. In other words, those holiday deals are doing some serious heavy lifting this year, especially if you're shopping at Super C.