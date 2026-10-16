Montreal's road closure streak continues this weekend and these are the spots to avoid
No marathon this weekend. Just plain old road closures.
Montreal drivers just can't catch a break this fall.
Last month, the UCI Road World Championships shut down streets across seven boroughs, plus Westmount, as the world’s top cyclists raced around Mount Royal. Then last weekend, thousands of runners took over the city for the Marathon Beneva de Montréal, closing roads from Old Montreal all the way up to Ahuntsic.
This weekend, there's no race to blame. Just good old-fashioned roadwork.
Quebec's transport ministry and Mobilité Montréal are warning drivers that major work is planned across the greater Montreal area from Friday, October 16 to Monday, October 19. That includes a full overnight closure of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine bridge-tunnel and lane reductions on the Mercier and Champlain bridges.
Here's where you can expect delays.
Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine bridge-tunnel (A-25)
The tunnel will be completely closed in both directions from 11 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
Heading south, the tunnel will be closed between exit 5 (Sherbrooke Street) in Montreal and Route 132 in Longueuil. The detour runs via Dickson Street south, Notre-Dame Street and Papineau Avenue to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. Trucks taller than 4.25 metres will be detoured via Dickson Street north, Hochelaga Street, de l'Assomption Boulevard, Sherbrooke Street and Pie-IX Boulevard south.
Access ramps from Sherbrooke, Tellier and des Futailles streets will close 30 minutes earlier. Souligny Avenue East will also close at 10:30 p.m. Friday between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets, with a detour via Hochelaga or Notre-Dame.
Heading north, the tunnel will be closed between exit 90 (Route 132) on the A-20 west in Longueuil and the entrance from Sherbrooke Street East in Montreal. Drivers will be detoured via Route 132 west, exit 82 to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, then De Lorimier Avenue south and Notre-Dame, Curatteau and De Boucherville streets. Trucks will be detoured via Pie-IX Boulevard and Sherbrooke and De Boucherville streets.
Several access ramps to the A-25 north, including those from Route 132 and from Île-Charron and Curatteau streets, will close 30 minutes before the tunnel does.
Quick reminder for anyone driving a truck: the tunnel's clearance is now 4.3 metres, and the ministry still recommends leaving a safety margin of at least 10 centimetres.
Mercier Bridge (Route 138)
From 3 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, traffic on the Mercier Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with both directions sharing the upstream span heading toward Kahnawake.
The access from Airlie Street to Route 138 west will stay open.
The ministry has flagged this one as an area to avoid, warning of a high risk of congestion during the day. If you can take another route, now's the time.
Champlain Bridge (A-15) & Bonaventure Expressway (A-10)
On Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the left lane of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge will be partially closed heading north toward Montreal, between Route 132 in Brossard and Nuns' Island. Traffic will be able to use the shoulder.
On the Bonaventure Expressway, one of two lanes heading east toward the Champlain Bridge will be partially closed between exits 4 (A-15, A-20) and 5 (Nuns' Island) from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Décarie-Métropolitaine interchange (A-15 / A-40)
From 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the ramp from the A-15 south service road to Rockland Road and Marcel-Laurin Boulevard will be closed.
Drivers will be detoured via the ramp to the A-40 west, a U-turn at exit 65, the Côte-de-Liesse roundabout and the A-40 east service road, then a U-turn at Dunkirk Road, Stinson Street, Montpellier Boulevard and Côte-de-Liesse Road West.
The ramp from Crémazie Boulevard West to Rockland Road and Marcel-Laurin Boulevard will also be closed, along with Côte-de-Liesse Road West between Gagnon Street and Montpellier Boulevard.
Elsewhere around Montreal
In Longueuil, exit 85 (Roland-Therrien Boulevard) on Route 132 will be completely closed in both directions from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, along with the Roland-Therrien viaduct between Route 132 and d'Auteuil Street. Eastbound drivers can use exit 89-E toward Marie-Victorin Boulevard West, while westbound drivers can make a U-turn at exit 82.
In Mirabel, Route 158 will be completely closed in both directions between the A-15 and Saint-Simon Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Detours will use the A-50 and A-15.
In Terrebonne, Route 337 (Gascon Road) will be closed heading north between the A-640 west service road and Chayer Street from 6 a.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday. The detour runs via the A-640 west service road, Claude-Léveillée Avenue and des Entreprises Boulevard.
And in Vaudreuil-Dorion, the bridge over the Quinchien River on Ouimet Street will be closed in both directions on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The detour runs via Jeannotte Street and Saint-Charles Avenue.
One bit of good news: planned work on Route 116 in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville has been cancelled.
Other things to keep in mind
If you're planning to take the REM instead, note that planned work will delay the start of service on Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18.
The Victoria Bridge also remains down to one lane in each direction while work continues on Bridge Street, with no end date announced.
A few longer-term closures are still in place too:
- On Taschereau Boulevard in Brossard, traffic is running in both directions on one side of the road in the evenings and overnight between Panama Avenue/Auteuil Avenue and Matte Boulevard until the end of October. Cross streets are closed, with a detour in place.
- Overnight closures continue on the A-13 at the A-520 interchange until November 2, as crews rebuild the A-520 overpass.
- In Dorval, the entrance to the A-520 west from Roméo-Vachon Boulevard southbound is closed until November 11, with a detour via the A-20 east and a U-turn at exit 58.
The ministry says work could be cancelled or changed due to weather or other conditions, so it's a good idea to check Québec 511 before you leave.
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