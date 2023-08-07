Justin Trudeau Took His Son To See The 'Barbie' Movie, Sending Internet Commenters Into A Frenzy
Is Trudeau gay now? Or was he literally just watching a movie?!
Although most Barbie movie fanatics donned their all-pink fits last weekend, Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier sported matching pink tops on August 6 when they attended Greta Gerwig's blockbuster hit together. This deeply normal activity and Trudeau's unremarkable post about the film on X (formerly known as Twitter), which simply reads "We're team Barbie," sent X commenters (formerly known as Twitter users) absolutely wild.
Astute readers may notice that the Prime Minister and his son are wearing rather simple outfits, just a sweater and an athletic shirt respectively, but that didn't stop X commenters from assuming the Trudeaus were coming out as gay. "Tell me you switched teams without telling me," one X user wrote.
These frankly unhinged takes come on the heels of Trudeau's public announcement of his divorce from his longtime partner Sophie Grégoire, after eighteen years of marriage.
Other commenters were no less out of pocket. "I can see why your wife left you. She wants a man, not a Barbie doll who's more feminine than her," a verified X user wrote to Trudeau.
We cannot stress enough that the Prime Minister was simply wearing a sweater. It's just also pink. It's a pink sweater.
"Wait, this guy is leading a country?" another blue-check posted on X. The user did not make clear the link between attending one of the most popular films of the year in customary pink clothing and leading a country, but it's not like it takes a rocket scientist to identify the implication that feminine or even queer men are not capable of doing so.
The public response to Trudeau's extremely simple post emphasizes that, despite his own proclamations of Canada as a loving mosaic of cultures and identities, homophobia and strict gender roles still play a significant role in how Canadians interact with each other — even when the perceived offense is as uninteresting as a parent and child attending a movie together.