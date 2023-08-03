This Montreal Hotel Is Bringing A Barbie Suite To Life With A Pink Afternoon Tea To Match
Step into the glitzy shoes of the world's most famous doll. 👠
In a world of black and white, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal has found a new hue: Barbie pink. The legendary hotel is partnering with Mattel and opening a Barbie Dream Suite — an immersion into Barbie's glamorous world designed for the young at heart.
As of August 24, the Dream Suite packages promise a blend of nostalgia and sophistication. First, there's the Barbie Dream Suite, a plush 1,200 square feet Barbie wonderland, ready to charm you with two grand bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a kitchenette, and bathrooms, all curated in quintessential Barbie style. Available starting at $1,499 per night, it's a perfect playground for grown-ups who never actually grew up.
For those who've dreamt of living Barbie's high life, there's the Barbie VIP Dream Suite. You arrive at the hotel via a luxury Barbie-themed vehicle, enjoy a chic Barbie mani/pedi at Moment Spa, wear a Barbie bathrobe and slipper, and sip Barbie cocktails.
The Barbie Dream Tea also awaits, promising delectable food and rosy decor. For the adventurous at heart, the Barbie Spectacular PJ Soiree is all set to redefine slumber parties, complete with Barbie bites, cocktails, and matching bathrobes and slippers.
Now, if you thought Barbie was only about fashion and fun, the Fabulous Barbie Party proves she knows how to throw a party, too. Ideal for both adult and child's birthday celebrations, the party includes a Barbie Birthday Buffet and a $50 credit towards Barbie merchandise at Marché Artisans.
The Fairmont has ensured that the Barbie experience isn't just confined to the suite, however. With a Barbie-themed afternoon tea at the Rosélys restaurant and a Barbie Sweets Shoppe offering Barbie-inspired desserts, it's clear - no corner of the hotel is left untouched by Barbie's magic.
So, pack your playful spirit and your love for all things fabulous, if you're ready to turn your childhood dreams into an overnight reality. You might just leave a little more fabulous.
When: Opens August 24
Where: Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, 900, boul. René-Lévesque Ouest