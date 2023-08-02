Justin Trudeau & Sophie Grégoire: A Look Back At Their Relationship With Montreal (& Each Other)
The duo officially called it quits after 18 years of marriage.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire have stood as Canada's first family since Trudeau's election in 2015. The couple almost always appeared as a united front, which is not surprising given the way we all manage our social media images — but we can't discount that the two have been married for nearly 20 years.
After tying the knot in 2005, the Trudeau duo began to expand their family and welcomed their first son Xavier in 2007. Justin and Sophie are also parents to 14-year-old daughter Ella-Grace and nine-year-old Hadrien.
Both Justin and Sophie have shared numerous sweet moments of their marriage, family and time spent in Montreal (where Sophie was born and Justin grew up) across their social media.
Despite what appeared to be the perfect relationship, the two have decided to part ways. In an announcement that took many by surprise, Justin and Sophie both shared a message explaining their decision to separate on August 2, 2023.
Here is a look back at some of our favourite Justin and Sophie moments.
Justin Trudeau And Sophie Grégoire: The Early Days
On September 16, 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared on the programLa semaine des 4 Julie, where he dished on his and Sophie's relationship. Trudeau admitted he wasn't "quick" when it came to picking up the ladies, including Grégoire. "We took our time to make sure [she] was the right one and I was the right one," he said. We were both in a bit of a complicated phase in our personal lives," Trudeau continued.
"When I met this girl I knew that this was something serious with enormous potential. I didn't want to go too fast. I didn't want to miss my chance," he told host Julie Snyder. Trudeau went on to admit that he had to sort a few things out in his life before he fully pursued Grégoire. From then on, it was happily ever after.
Sophie Grégoire Grew Up In Montreal
Sophie Grégoire was born in Sainte-Adèle, 90 minutes outside of Montreal. However, when she was only four years old, Sophie and her family moved to the Town of Mount Royal. Her parents, Jean Grégoire and Estelle Blais, earned honest livings: Grégoire as a stockbroker and Blais as a nurse. Sophie went to school with Justin Trudeau's younger brother Michel Trudeau, which led her to eventually befriend her now-husband.
Grégoire said that growing up in Montreal wasn't always easy, considering she was dealing with an eating disorder at the time. Grégoire went on to seek treatment in the form of meditation, yoga and exercise, which is why she remains so active to this day. Grégoire remains a huge advocate for yoga and even got her certification back in 2012. The spouse of the prime minister also loves to bike, hike, and swim, which she raves about on Instagram.
Justin Trudeau Loves Montreal
The Prime Minister of Canada holds the city of Montreal near and dear to his heart, and understandably so considering he spent his formative years here. While he pays a visit to the city as often as he can, whether it be for work or leisure, there's no denying Trudeau's love and admiration for Montreal.
Justin Trudeau has a slew of favourite Montreal restaurants, including Marven's, which he stopped at earlier this year for some must-try Greek food. The prime minister is also a fan of Café Olimpico, which is where he once shared a coffee with Quebec Premier François Legault. Not to mention the prime minister has been spotted at a Montreal terrasse and shopping at a Montreal grocery store as if he practically lives here.
Justin Trudeau's Birthday Message To Sophie Grégoire
Justin and Sophie have never shied away from sharing the sweet moments. Justin had an adorable message for Sophie in celebration of her birthday last year. After sharing an adorable pic of the two swinging together on a swing in Montreal, Trudeau captioned the shot brilliantly. "Your energy, your humour, your love… there’s nothing like it. Happy birthday, mon amour. Je t'aime."
Justin Always Remembered Their Anniversary
Justin and Sophie have always been adamant about sharing the love. Trudeau never missed an opportunity to celebrate his and Sophie's anniversary, and last year, he referenced their very first date together, which just so happened to be at a Montreal restaurant.
"I knew from our very first date that you were the one, Sophie," Trudeau wrote in his 2022 online message. "From Khyber Pass on Duluth to Kejimkujik National Park and everywhere in between, every minute with you is special. I love you… happy anniversary, mon amour."
Justin Trudeau & Sophie Grégoire Call It Quits
While the two have spent a remarkable 18 years together, Justin and Sophie have officially called it quits. The duo shared an identical message on their social media platforms telling the public that they have made the "decision to separate."
The duo will stay a close unit, especially for the sake of their three children. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," they wrote. "For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."
Considering the two have been together for so long, the news came as quite a shock to Canadians, many of whom have gone online to share their thoughts and opinions regarding Justin and Sophie's split.
Sophie Hinted At Marital Problems
Although Sophie Grégoire has never spoken about her marriage in a negative light, she has referenced the "heavy storms" she and Justin have gone through in their relationship.
For their wedding anniversary on May 28, 2022 — a little over a year before they announced their break up — Sophie posted a throwback pic of her when she was young and another of Trudeau when he was young. "Together for 19 years, married for 17," she said at the time. "We have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain't over," she captioned the photo.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.