Justin Trudeau Was Spotted At A Montreal Terrasse & Stopped By A Grocery Store
He made a few stops in Montreal on Monday.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Montreal on Monday, July 11, visiting businesses and organizations in his riding of Papineau — and, later, even apparently sitting down at a Montreal terrasse.
A video posted to the Instagram account Montreal Stories and shared here with permission shows the prime minister seated on the patio next to Provisions boucherie, sandwicherie and wine bar at the corner of avenue Van Horne and avenue de l'Épée in Outremont.
The brief video shows a sizeable police presence in front of the terrasse. Montreal Stories owner Jacob Greenblatt, who took the footage, told MTL Blog that police only showed up after a small number of protestors arrived.
Provisions owner Pablo Rojas also posted a photo of the prime minister inside the sandwicherie, thanking him for the visit in the image caption.
Greenblatt said Trudeau was in the Outremont area roughly between 6 and 10 p.m.
He made earlier stops in his riding at grocery store Marché Afrique and beauty supply store Mama Afrique on rue Jean-Talon, as well as the Patro Villeray community recreation centre on avenue Christophe-Colomb.
The prime minister's team shared photos of those visits on Instagram.
"Like so many communities across the country, Papineau’s diversity is its strength," one post caption reads. "Marché d’Afrique and Mama Africa are great examples of that – they make our community stronger, and I’m glad I could swing by this afternoon."
Trudeau will still be in Quebec on Tuesday, visiting what his office calls a "heavy-duty electric vehicle production facility" and meeting with locals in the Estrie region.