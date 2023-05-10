Kahnawà:ke Is Welcoming Its First Pride Parade This June Featuring An All-Ages Dance Party
"We want our youth to know that they are loved."
For queer and/or two-spirit Kahnawà:ke youth, this summer is set to be extra special: Kahnawà:ke Collective Impact (KCI), alongside other community organizations, is planning its first 2SLGBTQ+ Pride Parade for June 24.
The event grew from a previous KCI event from 2022, Two Spirit: Indigiqueer Movie Night, which welcomed youth from across Kahnawà:ke and surrounding areas. "The event was a success, and well-attended," explained Lily Ieroniawakon Deer, the Youth Projects Coordinator for KCI.
"Youth who attended came up to [KCI Youth] Action Team members and myself to say how happy they were to see such visibility for our 2SLGBTQ+ community members," Deer added.
The new, bigger event is set to take place on a Saturday evening, followed by an all-ages, drug- and alcohol-free dance party on Tekakwitha Island Beach at 9 p.m.
"Helping bring the first 2Spirit Pride Parade to Kahnawà:ke means a whole lot to us," community members and co-organizers Lacey and Lanny Lazarre said, "because we want our youth to know that they are loved, they're safe, and they matter in the community."
The Lazarres called this year's celebration "long overdue," adding that the parade will hopefully show young queer and two-spirit youth that "no matter who you love, it's okay, and you are safe to be who you are in our own community."
